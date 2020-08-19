FIFA Expects Revenue Drop of 120 Million Dollars Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

FIFA forecast the pandemic will cause a 120 million dollar drop in its revenue plan through the 2022 World Cup in a revised four-year budget published Wednesday.

Cost-cutting is also predicted to help offset a 200 million dollar hit from being unable to stage a revamped Club World Cup in June 2021, when Europe and South America stage their postponed continental championships.

Still, FIFA said most World Cup broadcast and sponsor deals were already signed and should keep the same profit in the 2019-22 financial cycle, even on reduced income of 6.44 billion dollar.

The projected result before taxes and financial result of $100 million can therefore be confirmed, despite the impact of this pandemic on the match calendar and the global economy, football's world body said in notes accompanying its 2019 financial report.

FIFA has committed 328 million dollar in extra grants from an emergency fund to ease soccer bodies through the pandemic crisis. More has been available for loans.

The knock-on effect is that FIFA forecasts reserves of no less than 1.6 billion dollar after the World Cup in Qatar finishes in December 2022. It was 1.9 billion dollar when the four-year budget was agreed in 2018.

FIFA aims to keep a minimum level of 1.5 billion dollar in reserve to protect against a World Cup being cancelled.

It depends heavily on income tied to the men's World Cup and expects to book 4.7 billion dollar revenue for the 2022 financial year.

That means FIFA reports a loss on paper in each of the three previous years that was 280 million dollar, according to the 2019 report.

FIFA spent 513 million dollar on development and education projects in 2019, including more than 400 million dollar in grants to football bodies worldwide.

The loss is forecast to be 800 million dollar in pandemic-hit 2020, when revenue of just 250 million dollar should be booked.

FIFA said 94 per cent of its broadcasting income was already signed for the 2019-22 cycle, though it currently has relatively few World Cup sponsors: six top-tier partners and three in a lower level.

With the majority of the commercial rights having already been sold, the impact of the coronavirus crisis on FIFAs revenue is expected to remain comparatively low, the Zurich-based body said.

FIFA previously detailed an expected drop in revenue from ticket and hospitality sales at the 2022 World Cup because of smaller stadiums in Qatar, which hosts the last 32-team tournament.

However, FIFA is set for booming income at the 48-team World Cup in 2026 which will set records for average attendance at stadiums in the United States, Canada and Mexico, in addition to having 80 games instead of 64.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's payment package in 2019 topped 3 million Swiss francs (3.3 million dollar) in base salary, bonus and allowances, the annual report said.

Payments to secretary general Fatma Samoura totaled just under 1.6 million Swiss francs (1.75 million dollar), and more than 14.5 million Swiss francs (16 million dollar) to members of the decision-making FIFA Council.