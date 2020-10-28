FIFA President Gianni Infantino Tests Positive for Covid-19, Diego Maradona Self-isolating at Home

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is the latest big name to have tested positive for coronavirus, the federation announced on Wednesday, saying Infantino had received the confirmation. The statement further said that Infantino has mild symptoms of the virus and has placed himself in self-isolation. He will remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

FIFA, in its statement, said that all the people who had come in contact with Infantino during the last few days have been informed and they have been requested to do the needful. "FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery," the federation said.

On the other hand, Argentina football great Diego Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of the virus, the country’s state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday. Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, began isolating at his home in Argentina on Tuesday after last coming in contact with the guard on the weekend.

The 59-year-old is not displaying symptoms and will do a Covid-19 screening on Thursday, local media reported. Earlier this month, Maradona had tested negative for coronavirus after coming in contact with one of his players who had contracted the virus.

Maradona is currently the coach of Argentine top division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, who are scheduled to play Patronato on Friday.

He has suffered a string of health issues in recent years and remains at high risk of the coronavirus complications should he be infected.

(With Reuters inputs)