English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIFA Rejects England Racism Claim from Under-17 World Cup
FIFA has dismissed a complaint from England's FA about an alleged racist incident in the Under-17 World Cup final due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".
England U-17 and Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster. (Image: AFP)
FIFA has dismissed a complaint from England's FA about an alleged racist incident in the Under-17 World Cup final due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".
England player Rhian Brewster recounted in a newspaper interview an insult made by a Spain player towards team mate Morgan Gibbs-White during the final in India, which England won 5-2.
The FA subsequently lodged a formal complaint with FIFA about the incident, but world soccer's governing body said it had dismissed all charges.
"Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player’s claim," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.
"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA’s unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes."
Liverpool player Brewster had highlighted other incidents of alleged racial abuse and last month European football's governing body UEFA, dismissed a case relating to a UEFA Youth League match against Spartak Moscow.
UEFA said they had found no evidence to corroborate Brewster's claim against a Spartak player but said they believed his complaint had been made in good faith.
Also Watch
England player Rhian Brewster recounted in a newspaper interview an insult made by a Spain player towards team mate Morgan Gibbs-White during the final in India, which England won 5-2.
The FA subsequently lodged a formal complaint with FIFA about the incident, but world soccer's governing body said it had dismissed all charges.
"Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player’s claim," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.
"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA’s unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes."
Liverpool player Brewster had highlighted other incidents of alleged racial abuse and last month European football's governing body UEFA, dismissed a case relating to a UEFA Youth League match against Spartak Moscow.
UEFA said they had found no evidence to corroborate Brewster's claim against a Spartak player but said they believed his complaint had been made in good faith.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh