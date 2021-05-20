FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be Held in India in October 2022

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India will be held from October 11 to 30, 2022, FIFA Council announced after a meeting on Thursday.

FIFA had originally scheduled to be held in five venues in India from November 2 to 21, the FIFA U-17 World Cup was pushed to February 17-March 7 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then subsequently cancelled.

FIFA in November last year announced that the next edition in 2022 will be held in India, as a compensatory gesture.

FIFA also announced that the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand will be played from July 20 to August 20, 2023, while the new playoff tournament for the showpiece event will be held from February 17 to 23, 2023.

“Meeting by videoconference on the eve of the 71st FIFA Congress, the FIFA Council also approved key dates for the international match calendars, chief among which were the tournament dates for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 from July 20 to August 20, 2023," FIFA said in a statement.

“The new play-off tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held from 17 to 23 February 2023," the statement further said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here