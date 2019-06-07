FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Kicks Off in Style with Unique Google Doodle

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 | Google Doodle marked the start of the eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, on Friday. The quadrennial international football championship contested by the women's national teams of the member associations of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association kicks off on June 7 and will conclude a month later on July 7, 2019.

The doodle has an illustration of the diverse female footballers accompanied “Google” written in bold green letters. The doodle on FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 appears on the search giant's homepage on Friday. When users click on the doodle, Google redirects them to a fresh page with the match schedule of the eventful 30 days.

In a blog post, Google said it'll also feature soccer-themed doodles by artists from the countries participating in the World Cup.

Google Doodles are temporary iterations created by the search engine giant and displayed on its homepage to honor holidays as well as historic occasions.

The FIFA Women's World Cup will kickstart with a match between France and South Korea. The first FIFA Women's World Cup conference was held in 1991.

The official mascot of the tournament is Ettie, the French poussin.

Earlier, Google had mentioned that football fans across the world will be able to use Assistant and the search app to follow real-time match updates. While the Google search app will let you subscribe to team updates, Assistant can answer specific questions.

Further, users will be able to follow up to three real-time scores on your home screen if they got an Android phone. Google News FIFA Women's World Cup interactive tracker further enables to browse highlights. Besides, YouTube will show the highlights as well as behind-the-scenes moments.

Thus, Google has evidently taken up the task to responsibly promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 across its platforms.