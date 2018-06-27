GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina Down Nigeria to Seal Progress - Relive the Goals

News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

News18 Sports

Updated:June 27, 2018, 1:56 AM IST
Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring the winner. (FIFA.com)
Argentina sealed a stunning win as they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling encounter to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Late strike from Marcos Rojo helped Argentina seal victory, after Victor Moses had equalised from the spot for Nigeria. Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead early on.

Argentina 1-0 Nigeria (14th minute)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring. (FIFA.com) Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring. (FIFA.com)

Lionel Messi, it had to be him and the Argentina captain didn't disappoint as he found the net as early as the 14th minute. It was a wonderful ball from Ever Banega - from the halfway line - but Messi still had a lot to do, he got the first touch perfectly with his thigh to get the ball in front of him, took another touch to take it past the defender and blasted the ball into the net with his third touch, giving goalkeeper Uzoho no chance.

Argentina 1-1 Nigeria (51st minute)

Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Argentina concede a corner and Etebo takes the corner from the left, it is headed away by Mascherano’s but the referee has already penalised the Argentine for holding Balogun. A quick VAR check and the decision stands, Moses with the calmest of penalties as he just slots it past Armani - waiting for him to dive before sending it the other way.

Argentina 2-1 Nigeria (86th minute)


Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring the winner. (FIFA.com) Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring the winner. (FIFA.com)

Just when it seemed Argentina would be on their way out, it was Marcos Rojo who found the back of the net with a sensational volley after a ball from Marcedo. Rojo struck from his right foot - playing almost as a striker - to send Argentina fans into delirium. It also sealed the progress for Argentina into the Round-of-16

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
