English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina Down Nigeria to Seal Progress - Relive the Goals
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring the winner. (FIFA.com)
Argentina sealed a stunning win as they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling encounter to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Late strike from Marcos Rojo helped Argentina seal victory, after Victor Moses had equalised from the spot for Nigeria. Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead early on.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Argentina 1-0 Nigeria (14th minute)
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring. (FIFA.com)
Lionel Messi, it had to be him and the Argentina captain didn't disappoint as he found the net as early as the 14th minute. It was a wonderful ball from Ever Banega - from the halfway line - but Messi still had a lot to do, he got the first touch perfectly with his thigh to get the ball in front of him, took another touch to take it past the defender and blasted the ball into the net with his third touch, giving goalkeeper Uzoho no chance.
Argentina 1-1 Nigeria (51st minute)
Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Argentina concede a corner and Etebo takes the corner from the left, it is headed away by Mascherano’s but the referee has already penalised the Argentine for holding Balogun. A quick VAR check and the decision stands, Moses with the calmest of penalties as he just slots it past Armani - waiting for him to dive before sending it the other way.
Argentina 2-1 Nigeria (86th minute)
Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring the winner. (FIFA.com)
Just when it seemed Argentina would be on their way out, it was Marcos Rojo who found the back of the net with a sensational volley after a ball from Marcedo. Rojo struck from his right foot - playing almost as a striker - to send Argentina fans into delirium. It also sealed the progress for Argentina into the Round-of-16
Also Watch
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Argentina 1-0 Nigeria (14th minute)
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring. (FIFA.com)
Lionel Messi, it had to be him and the Argentina captain didn't disappoint as he found the net as early as the 14th minute. It was a wonderful ball from Ever Banega - from the halfway line - but Messi still had a lot to do, he got the first touch perfectly with his thigh to get the ball in front of him, took another touch to take it past the defender and blasted the ball into the net with his third touch, giving goalkeeper Uzoho no chance.
Argentina 1-1 Nigeria (51st minute)
Nigeria's Victor Moses, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Argentina concede a corner and Etebo takes the corner from the left, it is headed away by Mascherano’s but the referee has already penalised the Argentine for holding Balogun. A quick VAR check and the decision stands, Moses with the calmest of penalties as he just slots it past Armani - waiting for him to dive before sending it the other way.
Argentina 2-1 Nigeria (86th minute)
Marcos Rojo celebrates after scoring the winner. (FIFA.com)
Just when it seemed Argentina would be on their way out, it was Marcos Rojo who found the back of the net with a sensational volley after a ball from Marcedo. Rojo struck from his right foot - playing almost as a striker - to send Argentina fans into delirium. It also sealed the progress for Argentina into the Round-of-16
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message And 22 Murders
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics