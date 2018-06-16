FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming

Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup redemption begins Saturday when he leads Argentina against an unfancied Iceland side intent on springing a surprise in their first appearance on football's biggest stage.Argentina vs Iceland match will take place in Moscow (Spartak). FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland will kick off at 6:30 pm IST on Friday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 5:00 pm IST. France vs Australia will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.Messi's eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, made history on Friday, when he became only the fourth player to score at four World Cups on his way to a hat-trick against Spain to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw.His fellow superstar Messi is under immense pressure to secure his first major international trophy and make amends for Argentina's loss to Germany in the 2014 final.The Barcelona maestro was not born when the 'Albiceleste' last tasted success in 1986 and, at almost 31, knows that time is running out.If Messi's Argentina are to overcome poor form and injury woes, the five-time world player of the year needs high-profile teammates such as Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain to fire."I am convinced Argentina will show we are one of the best teams in the world," coach Jorge Sampaoli said ahead of the Group D game.They face a gritty Iceland outfit at Moscow's Spartak stadium who say they respect their illustrious opponents but do not fear them.Spurred on by their fans' thunderous "Viking clap", Iceland famously dumped England out of Euro 2016 and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said he wanted more of the same."We've shown that if we work together as one unit, like we've been doing, then anything is achievable and it won't come as a shock," he said.