GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia Hold Denmark to a Draw — Relive the Goals

Australia captain Mile Jedinak hit a second-half VAR-assisted penalty to secure a 1-1 World Cup draw with Denmark on Thursday that left the Socceroos' last-16 hopes hanging by a thread.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 21, 2018, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia Hold Denmark to a Draw — Relive the Goals
FIFA Image
Australia captain Mile Jedinak hit a second-half VAR-assisted penalty to secure a 1-1 World Cup draw with Denmark on Thursday that left the Socceroos' last-16 hopes hanging by a thread. Bert van Marwijk's men travelled to Samara needing a win after their unfortunate 2-1 defeat to France in their Group C opener.

News18 Sports take a look at the how goals were scored in the match.

Christian Eriksen (7th Minute) — Denmark 1 : Australia 0

FIFA Image FIFA Image

In just the seventh minute of the match, striker Jorgensen cut the ball into the path of Eriksen, who came running inside the box and unleashed a fierce volley from the edge of the D. The ball went past the keeper like a rocket and ever before he could make a move to stop the ball, it crashed into the back of the net. It was Eriksen's 13th goal in his last 15 appearances for his country and underlined the pivotal importance of the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker to the otherwise workmanlike Danes.

Mile Jedinak (38th Minute) — Denmark 1 : Australia 1

FIFA Image FIFA Image

Jedinak got Australia back into the game with his second penalty in Russia, awarded following the intervention of the VAR, and the draw kept the Socceroos just about alive in the tournament. Australia were awarded a penalty following a hand ball inside the D, which was given after the referee decided to use the VAR. Jedinak sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot before equalising for Australia.




Also Watch

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You