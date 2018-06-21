English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia Hold Denmark to a Draw — Relive the Goals
Australia captain Mile Jedinak hit a second-half VAR-assisted penalty to secure a 1-1 World Cup draw with Denmark on Thursday that left the Socceroos' last-16 hopes hanging by a thread.
FIFA Image
Australia captain Mile Jedinak hit a second-half VAR-assisted penalty to secure a 1-1 World Cup draw with Denmark on Thursday that left the Socceroos' last-16 hopes hanging by a thread. Bert van Marwijk's men travelled to Samara needing a win after their unfortunate 2-1 defeat to France in their Group C opener.
News18 Sports take a look at the how goals were scored in the match.
Christian Eriksen (7th Minute) — Denmark 1 : Australia 0
FIFA Image
In just the seventh minute of the match, striker Jorgensen cut the ball into the path of Eriksen, who came running inside the box and unleashed a fierce volley from the edge of the D. The ball went past the keeper like a rocket and ever before he could make a move to stop the ball, it crashed into the back of the net. It was Eriksen's 13th goal in his last 15 appearances for his country and underlined the pivotal importance of the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker to the otherwise workmanlike Danes.
Mile Jedinak (38th Minute) — Denmark 1 : Australia 1
FIFA Image
Jedinak got Australia back into the game with his second penalty in Russia, awarded following the intervention of the VAR, and the draw kept the Socceroos just about alive in the tournament. Australia were awarded a penalty following a hand ball inside the D, which was given after the referee decided to use the VAR. Jedinak sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot before equalising for Australia.
Also Watch
News18 Sports take a look at the how goals were scored in the match.
Christian Eriksen (7th Minute) — Denmark 1 : Australia 0
FIFA Image
In just the seventh minute of the match, striker Jorgensen cut the ball into the path of Eriksen, who came running inside the box and unleashed a fierce volley from the edge of the D. The ball went past the keeper like a rocket and ever before he could make a move to stop the ball, it crashed into the back of the net. It was Eriksen's 13th goal in his last 15 appearances for his country and underlined the pivotal importance of the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker to the otherwise workmanlike Danes.
Mile Jedinak (38th Minute) — Denmark 1 : Australia 1
FIFA Image
Jedinak got Australia back into the game with his second penalty in Russia, awarded following the intervention of the VAR, and the draw kept the Socceroos just about alive in the tournament. Australia were awarded a penalty following a hand ball inside the D, which was given after the referee decided to use the VAR. Jedinak sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot before equalising for Australia.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Honor 7C Review: Premium Looks in a Budget
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Set to be Gifted World Cup for Birthday
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- 2019 Volvo S60 Premium Sedan Unveiled, Manufactured at Company's 1st Plant in the U.S.