FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him
Michy Batshuayi was quick to see the funny side after his celebration of Belgium's winning World Cup goal over England ended with him being smacked hard in the face by the ball.
Michy Batshuayi. (Twitter Image)
"Why am I so stupid bro," the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj's second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.
Batshuayi with goal of the tournament so far pic.twitter.com/vGrEcjFaoW— Adam (@ChillBacca93) June 28, 2018
Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions why am I so stupid bro ♂️ shit hurts— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018
The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018
