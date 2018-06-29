GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him

Michy Batshuayi was quick to see the funny side after his celebration of Belgium's winning World Cup goal over England ended with him being smacked hard in the face by the ball.

News18 Sports

June 29, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him
Michy Batshuayi. (Twitter Image)
Kaliningrad:

"Why am I so stupid bro," the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj's second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.







The second-half strike gave Belgium a 1-0 win that saw them move into the second round as Group G winners over England, though victory means they face much the tougher half of the draw.

"Why am I so stupid bro," the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj's second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.




The second-half strike gave Belgium a 1-0 win that saw them move into the second round as Group G winners over England, though victory means they face much the tougher half of the draw.

((With Agency Inputs))

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
