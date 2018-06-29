FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him

Batshuayi with goal of the tournament so far pic.twitter.com/vGrEcjFaoW — Adam (@ChillBacca93) June 28, 2018

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions why am I so stupid bro ‍♂️ shit hurts — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

The second just before I knew I f*cked up #InternetUndefeated pic.twitter.com/wAf5Wt6QvK — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

Michy Batshuayi was quick to see the funny side after his celebration of Belgium's winning World Cup goal over England ended with him being smacked hard in the face by the ball."Why am I so stupid bro," the Borussia Dortmund striker tweeted after video loops went viral of him lashing the ball against the post following Adnan Januzaj's second-half goal, only for it to rebound at close range and hit him.The second-half strike gave Belgium a 1-0 win that saw them move into the second round as Group G winners over England, though victory means they face much the tougher half of the draw.