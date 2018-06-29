GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat England - Relive the Goals

Belgium maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they registered a 1-0 victory over England in their final group fixture in Kaliningrad. News18Sports takes you through the goal that decided the game.

Updated:June 29, 2018, 1:35 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat England - Relive the Goals
Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA)
A superb second-half strike from Adnan Januzaj gave Belgium a 1-0 win over England on Thursday to see them top World Cup Group G with a perfect record and consign England to second place, with both sides already assured of going through to the last 16.

News18Sports takes you through the goal that decided the game.

England 0-1 Belgium (50th minute)

Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA) Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA)

Adnan Januzaj scored his first goal for Belgium and it was a memorable one as the former Manchester United star cut onto his left-foot and curled one past diving Jordon Pickford to give the lead to the Red Devils and also inject some life into the game!

