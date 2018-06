FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat England - Relive the Goals

A superb second-half strike from Adnan Januzaj gave Belgium a 1-0 win over England on Thursday to see them top World Cup Group G with a perfect record and consign England to second place, with both sides already assured of going through to the last 16.News18Sports takes you through the goal that decided the game. Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA)Adnan Januzaj scored his first goal for Belgium and it was a memorable one as the former Manchester United star cut onto his left-foot and curled one past diving Jordon Pickford to give the lead to the Red Devils and also inject some life into the game!