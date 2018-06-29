English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat England - Relive the Goals
Belgium maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they registered a 1-0 victory over England in their final group fixture in Kaliningrad. News18Sports takes you through the goal that decided the game.
Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA)
A superb second-half strike from Adnan Januzaj gave Belgium a 1-0 win over England on Thursday to see them top World Cup Group G with a perfect record and consign England to second place, with both sides already assured of going through to the last 16.
News18Sports takes you through the goal that decided the game.
England 0-1 Belgium (50th minute)
Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA)
Adnan Januzaj scored his first goal for Belgium and it was a memorable one as the former Manchester United star cut onto his left-foot and curled one past diving Jordon Pickford to give the lead to the Red Devils and also inject some life into the game!
Also Watch
News18Sports takes you through the goal that decided the game.
England 0-1 Belgium (50th minute)
Januzaj scores the goal for Belgium. (FIFA)
Adnan Januzaj scored his first goal for Belgium and it was a memorable one as the former Manchester United star cut onto his left-foot and curled one past diving Jordon Pickford to give the lead to the Red Devils and also inject some life into the game!
Also Watch
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal