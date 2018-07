FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals

Belgium scored a last-gasp winner to beat Japan on Monday and set up a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil. The match looked set for extra-time after goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini cancelled out efforts from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.But as the seconds ticked down, Belgium poured forward and Nacer Chadli grabbed a dramatic winner.News18 Sports takes you through all the goals: (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)After a goalless first half, it was Japan who opened the scoring, making the most of some lethargic defending from Vertonghen. The Spurs defender failed to clear an innocuous looking through ball, Haraguchi got on the end of it and completed a fine finish, beating Courtois. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)Just four minutes later, Japan doubled their lead in stunning style as Inui blasted one from 25 yards to beat Courtois. Kagawa layed the ball off to Inui, who let it fly and gave the Belgian goalkeeper no chance. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Vertonghen did compensate for his mistake as he got one back for Belgium, a looping header from 15 yards, found the back of the net after Japanese goalkeeper Kawashima flapped a corner. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Super sub Marouane Fellaini got the equaliser after he met Hazard's superb cross. The Manchester United midfielder rose the highest and scored to level things up for Red Devils. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)Just when it seemed we would be headed to extra-time, Chadli got the winner as Belgium scored on the counter after Japan's corner. Japan had committed men forward but the corner was collected by Courtois, who immediately threw the ball to de Bruyne. He found Meunier and his cross was left by Lukaku for an incoming Chadli, who completed the easiest of finishes and the most sensational of comebacks!