FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Thrash Tunisia 5-2 — Relive the Goals
Romelu Lukaku drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the World Cup goal-scoring charts on Saturday, scoring twice as Belgium moved to the brink of the last 16 after a 5-2 romp against Tunisia.
Romelu Lukaku drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the World Cup goal-scoring charts on Saturday, scoring twice as Belgium moved to the brink of the last 16 after a 5-2 romp against Tunisia.
News18 Sports take a look at how the goals were scored in this clash -
Eden Hazard (6th Minute) - Belgium 1 : Tunisia 0
Syam Ben Youssef took out Eden Hazard just as the Belgian skipper was about to take control of the ball inside the penalty box. The referee pointed towards the spot even after the Tunisian players complained that Harazd was tackled outside of the box. The Belgium number 10 then calmly slotted home the ball from the spot to give Belgium the lead.
Romelu Lukaku (16th Minute) - Belgium 2 : Tunisia 0
Another bad piece of play from Tunisia gifted Belgium their second goal of the day. Ali Maaloul gave the ball after 16 minutes to allow Dries Mertens to drive forward before rolling it into the path of Romelu Lukaku to plant it low into the corner.
Dylan Bronn (18th Minute) - Belgium 2 : Tunisia 1
Tunisia were handed a linelife when Dylan Bronn slotted home a header in emphatic style just couple of minutes after Lukaku's goals. Bronn jumped the highest and planted the ball into the back of the net to expose Belgium's shaky defence.
Romelu Lukaku (45+3 Minute) - Belgium 3 : Tunisia 1
Just when Tunisia were starting to grow into the match, another error from one of their players cost them a goal on the brink of half-time. Following a misplaced pass. Thomas Meunier fed the ball to Lukaku, who chipped the ball over a diving keeper to score his second of the game.
Eden Hazard (51st Minute) - Belgium 4 : Tunisia 1
An inch-perfect Kevin de Bruyne pass sent Hazard clear for his second six minutes after the restart, the midfielder showing superb balance and skill to round keeper Farouk Ben Mustapha.
Mitchy Batshuayi (90th Minute) - Belgium 5 : Tunisia 1
Substitute Batshuayi then had a remarkable last 20 minutes, having a shot cleared off the line, hitting the bar inexplicably from point-blank range and having another effort brilliantly saved. However, the striker was finally rewarded for his hard work when he slotted home Belgium's fifth of the match.
Wahbi Khazri (90+3 Minute) - Belgium 5 : Tunisia 2
The North Africans had the last word as Wahbi Khazri scored in stoppage time to put some respectability to the score. Khazri beat keeper Thibaut Courtouis from close range after an excellent low cross from the right to score Tunisia's second goal of the match.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
