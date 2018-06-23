FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium v Tunisia, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming

Romelu Lukaku and Belgium can effectively lock up a last 16 berth with victory over Tunisia in Moscow in Group G, ahead of a blockbuster clash with England next week.Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place in Moscow (Spartak). FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday. Belgium vs Tunisia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.Lukaku scored twice in a 3-0 win over debutants Panama, and Roberto Martinez is trying to finally squeeze the best out of a squad brimming with talent."The World Cup does not respect generations, the World Cup doesn't respect individual names, it only respects winning teams," Martinez said.Mexico head into their showdown with South Korea after a "milestone" win over Germany, but a misstep in Rostov-on-Don would undo all that good work.The Taegeuk Warriors are drawing inspiration from Asian rivals Japan and Iran as they bid to avoid a premature end to their Russian adventure."I had a suspicion the Asian teams in this World Cup would do well and I had the idea that we would do well as an Asian team too," midfielder Jung Woo-young said."It has caused a lot of excitement for us and we are even stronger in our belief that we can do it."