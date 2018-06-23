English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium v Tunisia, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming
Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place in Moscow (Spartak). FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday. Belgium vs Tunisia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard (L) after scoring a goal. (AFP)
Romelu Lukaku and Belgium can effectively lock up a last 16 berth with victory over Tunisia in Moscow in Group G, ahead of a blockbuster clash with England next week.
Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place in Moscow (Spartak). FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday. Belgium vs Tunisia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
Lukaku scored twice in a 3-0 win over debutants Panama, and Roberto Martinez is trying to finally squeeze the best out of a squad brimming with talent.
"The World Cup does not respect generations, the World Cup doesn't respect individual names, it only respects winning teams," Martinez said.
Mexico head into their showdown with South Korea after a "milestone" win over Germany, but a misstep in Rostov-on-Don would undo all that good work.
The Taegeuk Warriors are drawing inspiration from Asian rivals Japan and Iran as they bid to avoid a premature end to their Russian adventure.
"I had a suspicion the Asian teams in this World Cup would do well and I had the idea that we would do well as an Asian team too," midfielder Jung Woo-young said.
"It has caused a lot of excitement for us and we are even stronger in our belief that we can do it."
Also Watch
Belgium vs Tunisia match will take place in Moscow (Spartak). FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday. Belgium vs Tunisia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Denmark vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
Lukaku scored twice in a 3-0 win over debutants Panama, and Roberto Martinez is trying to finally squeeze the best out of a squad brimming with talent.
"The World Cup does not respect generations, the World Cup doesn't respect individual names, it only respects winning teams," Martinez said.
Mexico head into their showdown with South Korea after a "milestone" win over Germany, but a misstep in Rostov-on-Don would undo all that good work.
The Taegeuk Warriors are drawing inspiration from Asian rivals Japan and Iran as they bid to avoid a premature end to their Russian adventure.
"I had a suspicion the Asian teams in this World Cup would do well and I had the idea that we would do well as an Asian team too," midfielder Jung Woo-young said.
"It has caused a lot of excitement for us and we are even stronger in our belief that we can do it."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tik Tik Tik Movie Review: Leave Your Thinking Caps at Home for This Sloppy Slide into Space
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are Incredible Dancers And So Is This Man, Watch Video
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral