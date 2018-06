FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Beat Serbia - Relive the Goals

Brazil comfortably reached the World Cup last 16 after Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win over Serbia who were eliminated on Wednesday.News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more: Paulinho scored the first goal for Brazil. (FIFA)It was a proper central midfielder’s goal as Coutinho found Paulinho with a beautiful lofted ball, and Paulinho made a brilliant run off the ball to keep the Serbian defence guessing. He reached the ball just in time to poke it past the rushing Serbian goalkeeper Stojokovic. Thiago Silva celebrates after scoring for Brazil. (FIFA)Totally against the run of play, Brazilians delivered the killing blow as centre-back Thiago Silva rose the highest to meet Neymar’s whipped in corner and find the back of the Serbian net. The goal gave the Brazilians some amount of breathing space and made them more comfortable on the ball.