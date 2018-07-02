GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Mexico, Highlights: As It Happened

July 2, 2018, 9:44 PM IST
02 Jul 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Round of 16 -

BrazilBrazil
50
2 - 0
MexicoMexico
90
Catch all the action from the match between Brazil and Mexico through our live blog.

Brazil will look to keep their bid for a record sixth World Cup crown on track when they face Mexico on Monday with a quarter-final place at stake after seeing Spain join the list of contenders to be eliminated. Monday's other last-16 game sees a much-fancied Belgium take on a Japan side who are dreaming of reaching the quarters for the first time after scraping through their group thanks to their fair-play record. While Neymar's Brazil, and a Belgian outfit inspired by Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, are both expected to advance, events of the weekend have shown that nothing can be taken for granted. Spain, the 2010 winners, were stunned on Sunday as they lost on penalties to Russia in Moscow, with Igor Akinfeev the hero for the hosts, saving two spot-kicks.
Jul 2, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

BRAZIL WIN: Tite's men have reached yet another quarters of the FIFA World Cup. They register a 2-0 victory over Mexico. 

Jul 2, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

Once again Lozano makes a good run from the right goes for a shot from the slight opening he has. The ball easily goes over the goalpost. And Brazil will go through to the quarters.

Jul 2, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

GOAL: Firmino has created magic as soon as comes on the field. Neymar has a good pas inside the box and runs well to clear the defenders. Just in the last moment when the keeper adjusted for a shot from Neymar, he comes with a cross to Firmino, who nets the ball. It's 2-0 for Brazil. 

Jul 2, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

In the dying minutes of the match we have Firmino who replaces Coutinho. Can he help his team another goal?

Jul 2, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)

Lozano has perhaps been Mexico's lone warrior in the match but his attacks are lacking any kind of threat to the opposition. Into the 80th minute of the match, he looks tired. He tries to take a good shot inside the box, but it goes to Alisson who makes the save.

Jul 2, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

Neymar is down on the ground and in visible pain. The match is stopped for considerable time as Layun touched his ankle.  Neymar though comes up with a bizarre reaction. The match resumes now.

Jul 2, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

Mexico are lacking the sharpness in their attacks while Willian has raised his game considerably. Though Neymar scored the goal but Willian should be credited for boosting teams morale and creating more scoring opportunities. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

Willian is displaying great skills here. He takes a shot from the right flank and is close to the top post. But Ochoa does enough to keep danger at bay. He has been brilliant on the day except for the goal that has come against him. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

STAT ATTACK

Jul 2, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Now Mexico has a chance, but don't finish it well. Lozano gets in a good pass inside the box and Vela receives it. But Alisson takes a wild shot.

Jul 2, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

Willian in with another chance. He passes the ball to Fagner and the ball moves to Paulinho. He comes up with a great shot but is denied by Ochoa again. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

Mexico, though looking out of sorts at the moment are trying their best. Herrera makes a good run on the right flank and tries to make a cross, but the ball is cleared by Brazilian defence. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

GOAL: Neymar Strikes. Willian gets in a low pass from the left flank and Neymar gets his boot on the ball, and nets a goal. It's 1-0 for Brazil. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

Coutinho has a good ball on the left flank and gets inside the box. He takes a shot from his right foot but Ochoa makes a good save again. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

CHANCE: Jesus does well to get close to the box and fires a shot at the goal. But the effort goes waste and the ball hits the boot of Gallardo. Brazil need some more thinking behind their shots on the goal. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

The second half starts. Mexico have made a change here already. Marquez takes the field for Layun who had a lot of work to do in the first half. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)

We are approaching the start of the second half. Mexico will have to be very careful here as Brazil will look to come out all guns blazing and seal their quarterfinal berth. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME: It's half-time gere in Samara Arena and both the teams have failed to score so far. While Mexico made a bright start to the game, they did not end the first half really well. Brazil on the other hand picked up the attacks in the dying stages of this half. They would come out with renewed energy in the second half, and look to score. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Lozano does well to to reach the box alone but hardly gets room to fire a shot on the goal. He has done well till now in the final third but hasn't been able to find a goal till now. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

Neymar is in a good position just outside the box. But the ball goes over the bar easily. He has played well in patches. He needs to lift his own performance to take his team to a victory here. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Mexico are slightly losing their grip over the match. They had shown good flow in the early stages of the match, which is lacking now. Brazil are slowly starting to take control. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

Coutinho gets a good pass across tp Jesus on the left. The latter takes a shot on the goal. Ochoa is vigilant as ever and has no problem in making the stop.

Jul 2, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

Suddenly Brazil have upped the ante and are making a lot more penetrations in the oppositions box. This might just be the boost that Brazil requires. Score stands at 0-0 after 32 minutes. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

That's a wild shot from Paulinho. Mexico try to clear the ball but Paulinho goes for a shot that easily sails over the goalpost. They can certainly do better than this effort. 

Jul 2, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

NEYMAR BRILLIANCE: Neymar gets a good ball on the left flank outside the box. He beats couple of Mexican defenders and gets in a good position in front of the goal. He shoots, but the ball is easily saved by Ochoa. 

FIFA.com

Russia won 4-3 in the shoot-out after the tie ended 1-1 at the Luzhniki Stadium, and will now play Croatia in the last eight. Croatia also won on penalties, defeating Denmark 3-2 in the shoot-out following another 1-1 draw, with Luka Modric having a spot-kick saved late in extra time. They look like serious contenders, while for Spain their elimination is a disaster -- they had been considered among the favourites but had their preparations ruined when coach Julen Lopetegui was sensationally sacked on the eve of the tournament. They join 2014 winners Germany, Argentina and European champions Portugal in being knocked out of a competition for which neither Italy nor the Netherlands -- two of the great World Cup names -- even qualified. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two great individuals of the last decade, have gone home, their hopes of ever winning the World Cup probably over. But Neymar is still dreaming of leading Brazil to glory, and his side take on Mexico in the Volga river port city of Samara (1400 GMT). Coach Tite insists his talisman is now approaching his best form again, four months after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot.

"Now, he's returned to a very high level. He's played a lot... I told him, and he knows, about the price he's had to pay to get back to this level," said Tite. Brazil will be without left-back Marcelo due to a back problem, so Filipe Luis will take his place against a Mexico side not to be taken lightly. These teams drew 0-0 in the group stage of the last World Cup, and Mexico qualified for the last 16 here at the expense of Germany, beating the holders 1-0 in Moscow in their opening game. Now, 'El Tri' are bidding to end the 'Curse of the Fifth Game' -- they have never made it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup on foreign soil and have suffered six consecutive eliminations in the first knockout round, not managing to reach that fifth game. However, coach Juan Carlos Osorio said he was not concerned about past history. "We don't talk about that to our players. We spoke about the possibility of coming up against Brazil a few months ago, and here we are," he said.

The winner of that tie will go on to face the winner of Monday's other game, which sees Belgium meet Japan in Rostov-on-Don (1800 GMT). Roberto Martinez's dangerous side have lived up to their billing so far, winning all three group games. A host of key players were rested for the 1-0 victory against England, including Hazard, Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, but they will return here. However, Adnan Januzaj, who scored the winner in that match, has suffered a knee knock in training. This might be the best chance for Belgium's 'golden generation' to win a major trophy after being eliminated in the last eight at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016. "This is our time to shine, definitely. We have top players and we play as a group, especially after the win over England," said Chelsea star Hazard. "It's in our hands, we need to give everything and see what happens." Japan reached this stage in controversial manner, by virtue of collecting fewer yellow cards in the group phase than Senegal. They have never won a knockout-round game at the competition. "Maybe Belgium feel the tournament is starting after their three wins, but I'd like to feel we are on a par with them. We have played to our best, but the players have something more to offer," said coach Akira Nishino.
