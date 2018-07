FIFA World Cup 2018 - Croatia Beat Denmark on Penalties - Relive the Goals and Winning Moment

Croatia beat Denmark in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday to progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.Mathias Jorgensen gave Denmark the lead after just 58 seconds but Mario Mandzukic levelled for Croatia in the fourth minute and the sides remained locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time. But Croatia won the shootout 3-2 after Danijel Subasic saved three spot-kicks.News18 Sports takes you through the goals: (AP Photo)Denmark scored a goal with their first attack of the game after Jorgensen made the most of a long throw from Knudsen which had the Croatian defence in knots. The ball fell to Jorgensen at the far post and his shot went in after hitting goalkeeper Subasic's feet. (FIFA)The lead didn't last long as Croatia equalised with their first attack of the game, striker Mandzukic made the most of an error from the Danish defence as they struggled to clear the cross which hit Christensen's face and fell nicely for the striker. He made no mistake, finding the net from 10 yards out. (AP Photo)It came down to the goalkeepers and it was Croatia's Danijel Subasic who emerged the hero as he stopped three Danish penalties - Eriksen, Jorgensen and Schone - to help his side seal the quarterfinal berth. Ivan Rakitic scored the winning penalty for Croatia. Kasper Schmeichel did stop two in the shootout and one from Modric in extra-time but it wasn't enough for Denmark in the end.