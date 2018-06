FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia Maintain Winning Run - Relive the Goals

Despite making nine changes to their starting line-up, Croatia maintained their unbeaten run in the group and also ended Iceland's hopes of progressing into the next round with a 2-1 victory in Rostov.News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more: N Badelj scores for Croatia. (Reuters)Croatia took the lead early in the second half with midfielder Milan Badelj making the most of an opportunity inside the box, after a couple of lucky bounces, the ball fell to the midfielder and he absolutely buried it, hitting it on the volley and controlling his shot to ensure it finds the back of the net. Sigurdsson scores the equaliser for Iceland. (FIFA)Iceland's midfield maestro Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised from the spot after Dejan Lovren was penalised for a hand-ball inside the box. Sigurdsson stepped up and calmly put the ball high into the middle of the net to help Iceland come back into the game.[caption id="attachment_1791755" align="alignnone" width="875"] Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring the winning goal. (Reuters)[/caption]Iceland's journey was ended by midfielder Ivan Perisic as he found a late winner for Croatia. He broke free from the left as Iceland went looking for a winner, he struck the shot so firmly that despite goalkeeper Halldorrson getting a hand onto the ball, it still hit the back of net and it proved to be the winning goal.