FIFA World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia, Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | June 21, 2018, 8:02 PM IST
Preview:

If Australia are to have any hope of beating Denmark in their World Cup clash on Thursday they will have to shackle Christian Eriksen, who acts as their architect and executioner.
Jun 21, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 7:23 pm (IST)

Final Whistle: That's it folks, the match ends in draw after pulsating 90 minutes in Samara. The result means that Denmark now have 4 points in 2 matches and Australia have just one point in as many matches.

Jun 21, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

Chance: Leckie hit a volley following a good cross from the left but he couldn't connect with the ball properly. Despite him not hitting the ball perfectly, the ball was going into the top corner after hitting the ground once. But goalkeeper Schmeicel was up for it and caught the ball out of thin air. 2 mins of regulation time left to be played now. 

Jun 21, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Daniel Arzani dekes Pione Sisto on the end line, lifts his head, and powers a pass across the face of goal! Kasper Schmeichel lunges toward the ball, but misses terribly leaving the net wide open. Two Aussie players await the cross, but a bad clearance by Henrik Dalsgaard is enough to prevent the Socceroos from grabbing the lead. Five minutes left to be played in second half.

Jun 21, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)

Andrew Nabbout tries to brace himself as he falls to the ground and suffers a painful looking shoulder injury. The forward is clearly in some pain, thus Bert Van Marwijk elects to remove him while he receives medical treatment. Tomi Juric comes on for the forward to finish out this match.

Jun 21, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)

Glorious Chance: What a chance for Australia after Kasper Schmeichel comes out of his net and mishits a punch! The ball fell to Mathew Leckie who had no angle at the open net, so he instead decided to swing the ball to the far post hoping to find a teammate. Robbie Kruse is there, but Henrik Dalsgaard reaches the ball first and blasts a high clearance out of bounds for a corner kick.

Jun 21, 2018 7:00 pm (IST)

Chance: Demark now have a glorious shot of their own as Sisto came agonisingly close to scoring a goal from outside of the box. However, his curling effort just went past the far post. 

Jun 21, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Chace: What a shot that from Mooy from the edge of the box and it had the keeper in trouble for a bit. Mooy hit a thundering shot and it just whizzed past the top corner. The game remains locked at 1-1 and 70 minutes have been played now.

Jun 21, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)

Tom Rogic executes an artistic spin at the halfway line that sheds him of his marker! The Celtic man tries to place a pass into the path of an open Mathew Leckie, but the ball is mistimed slightly which allows the Danish defense a moment to regroup and intercept the danger.

Jun 21, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

A corner kick is delivered to the far side of the area by Christian Eriksen and is then redistributed into the middle of the danger area by Lasse Schone. The headed pass hangs in the air for a long time to scare the Australian fans, though their defense is capable as the Socceroos nod the ball out of the box to deny any further opportunities.

Jun 21, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)

The most of the play is now being played in the Danish half now with the Australia players combining well in the final third. This time, Risdon's bad cross wasted the chance in an otherwise brilliant build up play. 10 minutes into the second half and we are still locked at 1-1.

Jun 21, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

Denmark continues to float long balls over the top looking to connect with Nicolai Jorgensen in the area, however this strategy seems to be going nowhere so far this match. This time Simon Kjaer tries this idea, but it is easily dealt with by the rigid Socceroo back line.

Jun 21, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)

The second half gets underway in Samara with Australia now attacking from left to right. Neither Age Hareide or Bert Van Marwijk elected to make any changes at the break meaning we will continue on with the same 22 players that began the match.

Jun 21, 2018 6:35 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 6:32 pm (IST)

The players are back onto the pitch and we are about to get underway in Samara. The teams will look to score early and break this deadlock. Both teams are evenly matched as we saw in the first half.

Jun 21, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

Half-time: That is the half-time whistle folks and the players make their way back inside their respective dressing rooms. Following an electric start by Denmark, Australia came back strongly into the match and leveled it as well. It has been a great half of football so far and fans will be expecting more of the same in the next 45. 

Jun 21, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

Christian Eriksen rockets in a cross off of a free kick that navigates its way through a mess of legs to the far post only to be met by Trent Sainsbury. The Aussie is obviously caught off guard, accidentally sending the ball toward his own goal, but Mathew Ryan reads the situation perfectly and makes a goal line save to prevent an own goal.

Jun 21, 2018 6:12 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)

GOLAZO: Mile Jedinak converts from the penalty spot as he sends the keeper the wrong way and it is all square between the two teams once again. One can argue all day as to how the penalty was given but once cannot argue the fact that the Aussies didn'r deserve this goal.

Jun 21, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

VAR: Ausrtralia have been awarded a penalty in the 37th minute of the match after a header hit Poulsen in the hand inside the D. Poulsen has also been booked by the referee and that means that he will miss Denmark's next group game. 

Jun 21, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)

Big Chance: Leckie once again with a magnificent play down the right wing and he sent a beautiful low cross inside. However, Kruse couldn't make a proper contact with the ball after trapping it and his shot hit a defender. 30 mins played and Denmark still lead. 

Jun 21, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

Since going behind in the match, Australia have looked the more dangerous side. This time Leckie bombarded forward and sent in a dangerous cross, however, the ball deflected after hitting a defenders and landed at the far post where no other Aussie player was there. 

Jun 21, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)

Tom Rogic threads a pass through the opposing back line that sends both Aziz Behich and Robbie Kruse into the area to chase it down. The pass appears perfectly weighted, but Simon Kjaer is able to intervene and clear it off of Kruse and out for a goal kick. 20 minutes have been played and Denmark still lead 1-0

Jun 21, 2018 5:51 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

Australia's third corner kick of the match results in another shot for the Socceroos. This time it is Mathew Leckie who rises above the tangle of bodies to attempt a header, however the shot is completely mishit as it goes well high and wide of the intended target.

Jun 21, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)

Australia seem to have been woken up after that early goal and now they are matching Denmark as far as possession in the middle of the park is concerned. Tackles have also started to fly in as the game is sparked into life by that stunning goal.

Jun 21, 2018 5:43 pm (IST)

Nicolai Jorgensen received the ball at the top of the box and deftly played a flicked pass with the outside of his foot into the path of Christian Eriksen. Eriksen lowered his shoulder and fizzed a volley with his left foot into the upper corner of the net! What an absolute beauty!

Jun 21, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)
Jun 21, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)

GOLAZO: Christian Erisksen provides Denmark the perfect start as he scores the opener in the seventh minute of the game. Jorgensen passed the ball to Eriksen inside the D and the Spurs star hit the perfect volley to beat the keeper. 

FIFA World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia, Highlights: As It Happened
FIFA Image

The Tottenham Hotspur play-maker has become so pivotal for Denmark that his moments of game-changing brilliance have become almost routine. He has had a hand in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for his country, finding the net himself 12 times. That would be an impressive haul for a striker, let alone a midfielder whose eye for a pass is as acute as his predatory instinct in the box. Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their opening Group C game and while Eriksen spent much of the encounter on the periphery, he still managed to conjure a solitary moment of brilliance that led to the only goal. If Australia have a plan in place to deal with Eriksen, who joined Tottenham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, then their coach Bert van Marwijk was not letting on in his news conference on Wednesday. "You can ask me those questions 100 times – I know Eriksen because I already saw him a lot in Holland, and I saw him also a lot of times in Tottenham," was all the Dutchman had to say when pressed on his intentions to deal with Denmark's chief threat.

Australia's Aziz Behich, however, was more forthcoming and said they had no plans in place for any individuals and were focusing on themselves. That could prove a risky tactic against a player who was joint third-top scorer in European qualifying with 11 goals, behind established forwards Robert Lewandowski (16) and Cristiano Ronaldo (15). Denmark, on the other hand, are fully aware that Eriksen is the jewel in their crown, and will look to get him on the ball whenever they can, knowing victory will send them into the last 16 if Peru fail to beat France in the other Group C game. "He is a very important player for us, no doubt about that. He is a player who can change the match for us and so we try and get him involved as much as we can," Denmark coach Age Hareide told reporters. "The opponents are going to be very cautious about him. He is used to that in the Premier League and... we have seen he can succeed nevertheless."

Denmark (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer (capt), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Thomas Delaney, Lasse Schoene, Christian Eriksen; Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Joergensen, Pione Sisto
Coach: Age Hareide (NOR)

Australia (4-2-3-1): Mathew Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Mile Jedinak (capt), Aaron Mooy; Mathew Leckie, Tom Rogic, Robbie Kruse; Andrew Nabbout
Coach: Bert van Marwijk (NED)
