FIFA World Cup 2018: England Enter Semi-finals After Beating Sweden - Relive the Goals

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored as England comfortably defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.News18 Sports takes you through the goals: (AP Photos)Harry Maguire gave England the lead after he met Ashley Young's corner - towering over the Swedish defence and getting a powerful header into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance. (AP Photos)Dele Alli doubled England's lead after some poor defending from Sweden left the Spurs midfielder unmarked five yards from goal. He converted the simplest of headers to put England in the semi-finals.