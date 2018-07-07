GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Enter Semi-finals After Beating Sweden - Relive the Goals

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored as England comfortably defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext

Updated:July 7, 2018, 9:32 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Enter Semi-finals After Beating Sweden - Relive the Goals
Dele Alli scores the goal for England. (Image: FIFA)
Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored as England comfortably defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

News18 Sports takes you through the goals:

Sweden 0-1 England (30th minute)

(AP Photos) (AP Photos)

Harry Maguire gave England the lead after he met Ashley Young's corner - towering over the Swedish defence and getting a powerful header into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Sweden 0-2 England (59th minute)

(AP Photos) (AP Photos)

Dele Alli doubled England's lead after some poor defending from Sweden left the Spurs midfielder unmarked five yards from goal. He converted the simplest of headers to put England in the semi-finals.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
