English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Fans Banned After Singing Anti-semitic Song
A court in Britain on Tuesday banned two football fans from attending England matches for three years after a video emerged of them singing an anti-Semitic song at the World Cup in Russia.
England fans at the World Cup. (For Representation Only/ Reuters)
London: A court in Britain on Tuesday banned two football fans from attending England matches for three years after a video emerged of them singing an anti-Semitic song at the World Cup in Russia.
David Batty, 58, and 52-year-old Michael Burns both received the three-year banning orders after they returned from Russia and appeared before a court in Leeds in northern England.
District judge Charlotte Holland described their behaviour as "disgraceful".
The court heard the duo had tickets for upcoming matches at the World Cup, which the judge said they would not now attend in an "unfortunate consequence of their actions".
British police tracked them down after a video circulated online showing them singing anti-Semitic songs and making Nazi gestures at a bar in the Russian city of Volgograd, where England played Tunisia in the tournament last week.
Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, was the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history when Soviet soldiers repelled Hitler's army during World War II.
Under the banning orders, the pair cannot be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021.
A third man, 57-year-old Michael Herbert, was handed a five-year banning order by another British court on Saturday related to behaviour in the video, according to UK police.
A spokesman for Britain's Football Association condemned "the actions of the people in this video".
"The disgraceful conduct of the individuals in this video does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia."
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, Britain's top football police official, added the behaviour of almost all England fans in Russia had been "excellent".
"They are making friends wherever they are going," he said in a statement.
"Where there have been incidents in Russia, swift action on their return has resulted."
Also Watch
David Batty, 58, and 52-year-old Michael Burns both received the three-year banning orders after they returned from Russia and appeared before a court in Leeds in northern England.
District judge Charlotte Holland described their behaviour as "disgraceful".
The court heard the duo had tickets for upcoming matches at the World Cup, which the judge said they would not now attend in an "unfortunate consequence of their actions".
British police tracked them down after a video circulated online showing them singing anti-Semitic songs and making Nazi gestures at a bar in the Russian city of Volgograd, where England played Tunisia in the tournament last week.
Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, was the site of one of the bloodiest battles in history when Soviet soldiers repelled Hitler's army during World War II.
Under the banning orders, the pair cannot be within a two-mile radius of any England football matches until 2021.
A third man, 57-year-old Michael Herbert, was handed a five-year banning order by another British court on Saturday related to behaviour in the video, according to UK police.
A spokesman for Britain's Football Association condemned "the actions of the people in this video".
"The disgraceful conduct of the individuals in this video does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia."
Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, Britain's top football police official, added the behaviour of almost all England fans in Russia had been "excellent".
"They are making friends wherever they are going," he said in a statement.
"Where there have been incidents in Russia, swift action on their return has resulted."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?