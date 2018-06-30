English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Superfan Gets '2018 World Cup Winners' on His Belly
When England captain Harry Kane scored his second penalty against Panama in their group stage clash on Sunday, super fan Jamie Richardson was left in no doubt that manager Gareth Southgate's side were heading for World Cup glory
Independent.ie
Leeds: When England captain Harry Kane scored his second penalty against Panama in their group stage clash on Sunday, super fan Jamie Richardson was left in no doubt that manager Gareth Southgate's side were heading for World Cup glory.
"It got to 5-0 up and it just hit me - an epiphany: 'England are going to the win the World Cup this year. You get the tattoo and they will bring it home.' And that's exactly what I did," Richardson said at his local pub in Kippax, near Leeds.
The tattoo -- on his belly -- is of the World Cup trophy with 'England 2018 World Cup winners' written across it.
England fans know all about misplaced optimism. Their one World Cup win in 1966 has been followed by decades of disappointment.
Still, England beat Panama 6-1 and face Columbia on Tuesday for a place in the last eight. Richardson, 32, will be watching in his local pub.
"We'll see who's stupid won't we come two weeks ... When we get to the final everybody around here can build a little shrine around me. You can come and touch the tattoo or come and say a prayer to it," he told the BBC.
"The premonition - they'll say: 'He told us it'd happen. He went and got it done. They won.' So if you need lottery numbers or you want to know who's winning the raffle next week, come and see me and I'll sort you out."
Also Watch
"It got to 5-0 up and it just hit me - an epiphany: 'England are going to the win the World Cup this year. You get the tattoo and they will bring it home.' And that's exactly what I did," Richardson said at his local pub in Kippax, near Leeds.
The tattoo -- on his belly -- is of the World Cup trophy with 'England 2018 World Cup winners' written across it.
England fans know all about misplaced optimism. Their one World Cup win in 1966 has been followed by decades of disappointment.
Still, England beat Panama 6-1 and face Columbia on Tuesday for a place in the last eight. Richardson, 32, will be watching in his local pub.
"We'll see who's stupid won't we come two weeks ... When we get to the final everybody around here can build a little shrine around me. You can come and touch the tattoo or come and say a prayer to it," he told the BBC.
"The premonition - they'll say: 'He told us it'd happen. He went and got it done. They won.' So if you need lottery numbers or you want to know who's winning the raffle next week, come and see me and I'll sort you out."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is a Consistently Engaging Film
- Sanju: 'Proud Wife' Manyata Dutt Shares an Adorable Photo of Sanjay Dutt With Their Kids
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Around the Words in 28 Days: Delhi Students Trade Angrezi for English in Summer Makeover
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line