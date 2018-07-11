English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Fever Soars in England on #WaistcoatWednesday
Around 32 million people across Britain are expected to tune in on Wednesday hoping Gareth Southgate can steer England into the World Cup final for the first time in 52 years.
England manager Gareth Southgate salutes their fans after the match. (REUTERS)
London: Around 32 million people across Britain are expected to tune in on Wednesday hoping Gareth Southgate can steer England into the World Cup final for the first time in 52 years.
The manager has caught the eye in Russia as much for his sartorial elegance as his success with his young team, lead on the pitch by tournament topscorer Harry Kane.
Waistcoats have been flying out of the shops. Doncaster Council, in the north of England, even hoisted a waistcoat on its flagpole and the Sun newspaper called on fans to wear one on #WaistcoatWednesday.
Excitement is nearing fever pitch ahead of the clash with Croatia in Moscow at 1800 GMT.
Such is the interest in England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990 that the system crashed when London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced 30,000 free tickets would be made available to watch the game in Hyde Park via a ballot.
All over the country similar mass screenings are planned as England attempt to reach just the second World Cup final in their history.
Three thousand fans in Nottingham will be able to watch the match in Nottingham Castle.
Football-watching in Britain often goes hand-in-hand with drinking and pub landlords are licking their lips ahead of the match.
The British Beer and Pub Association predicts no fewer than 10 million extra pints will be served during the match, delivering a boost to the national economy of up to £30 million ($40 million).
Police have warned fans to behave, listing more than 300 incidents of "significant disorder" that occurred after Saturday's victory over Sweden.
"Shops were damaged, people were abused and assaulted and others climbed on buses and cars, causing damage to vehicles and in some cases, themselves," said Mark Roberts, head of football policing for The National Police Chiefs' Council.
"We want people to celebrate and enjoy themselves but not at the expense of law-abiding fans and emergency services' resources".
Roads will empty during the match, the winner of which will face France in Moscow on Sunday.
"When England played Colombia we noticed traffic levels drop by about a third so we're anticipating similar on Wednesday," said Frank Bird, an emergency planning officer at Highways England.
"If you're on the road please drive safely and keep your focus on the journey. And then we look forward to doing it all again on Sunday!"
Also Watch
The manager has caught the eye in Russia as much for his sartorial elegance as his success with his young team, lead on the pitch by tournament topscorer Harry Kane.
Waistcoats have been flying out of the shops. Doncaster Council, in the north of England, even hoisted a waistcoat on its flagpole and the Sun newspaper called on fans to wear one on #WaistcoatWednesday.
Excitement is nearing fever pitch ahead of the clash with Croatia in Moscow at 1800 GMT.
Such is the interest in England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990 that the system crashed when London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced 30,000 free tickets would be made available to watch the game in Hyde Park via a ballot.
All over the country similar mass screenings are planned as England attempt to reach just the second World Cup final in their history.
Three thousand fans in Nottingham will be able to watch the match in Nottingham Castle.
Football-watching in Britain often goes hand-in-hand with drinking and pub landlords are licking their lips ahead of the match.
The British Beer and Pub Association predicts no fewer than 10 million extra pints will be served during the match, delivering a boost to the national economy of up to £30 million ($40 million).
Police have warned fans to behave, listing more than 300 incidents of "significant disorder" that occurred after Saturday's victory over Sweden.
"Shops were damaged, people were abused and assaulted and others climbed on buses and cars, causing damage to vehicles and in some cases, themselves," said Mark Roberts, head of football policing for The National Police Chiefs' Council.
"We want people to celebrate and enjoy themselves but not at the expense of law-abiding fans and emergency services' resources".
Roads will empty during the match, the winner of which will face France in Moscow on Sunday.
"When England played Colombia we noticed traffic levels drop by about a third so we're anticipating similar on Wednesday," said Frank Bird, an emergency planning officer at Highways England.
"If you're on the road please drive safely and keep your focus on the journey. And then we look forward to doing it all again on Sunday!"
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors
- Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics
- Serena Williams Survives Scare to Make 11th Wimbledon Semi-final
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon