1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: France Beat Uruguay to Enter Semis — Relive the Goals

News18 Sports take a look at how the two goals were scored in the match -

News18 Sports

Updated:July 6, 2018, 9:54 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2018: France Beat Uruguay to Enter Semis — Relive the Goals
News18 Sports take a look at how the two goals were scored in the match -
Raphael Varane's glancing header and a goalkeeping blunder that gifted Antoine Griezmann a soft goal gave France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the first World Cup quarter-final on Friday and a set up a last-four tie with Brazil or Belgium.

News18 Sports take a look at how the two goals were scored in the match -

Rafael Varane (40th Minute) - France 1 : Uruguay 0

France took the lead in the 40th minute from the unlikely source of defender Varane, who glanced home a fine header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick. It was only the Real Madrid player's third goal for France and represented redemption for Varane, who was largely blamed for the goal which saw France lose at the quarter-final stage to Germany four years ago.


Antoine Griezmann (61st Minute) - France 2 : Uruguay 0

Griezmann, who counts several of the Uruguay players as close friends, scored a second in the 61st minute, but it was mostly due to a howler from La Celeste's goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera. The usually dependable stopper flapped at Griezmann's 20-yard shot and agonisingly saw the ball float over the line. It was Griezmann's third goal of this World Cup, but his first not from a penalty.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
