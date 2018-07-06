English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: France Beat Uruguay to Enter Semis — Relive the Goals
News18 Sports take a look at how the two goals were scored in the match -
Raphael Varane's glancing header and a goalkeeping blunder that gifted Antoine Griezmann a soft goal gave France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the first World Cup quarter-final on Friday and a set up a last-four tie with Brazil or Belgium.
Rafael Varane (40th Minute) - France 1 : Uruguay 0
France took the lead in the 40th minute from the unlikely source of defender Varane, who glanced home a fine header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick. It was only the Real Madrid player's third goal for France and represented redemption for Varane, who was largely blamed for the goal which saw France lose at the quarter-final stage to Germany four years ago.
Antoine Griezmann (61st Minute) - France 2 : Uruguay 0
Griezmann, who counts several of the Uruguay players as close friends, scored a second in the 61st minute, but it was mostly due to a howler from La Celeste's goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera. The usually dependable stopper flapped at Griezmann's 20-yard shot and agonisingly saw the ball float over the line. It was Griezmann's third goal of this World Cup, but his first not from a penalty.
Karius will be like, thank you guys (De Gea & Muslera) for the solidarity 😀 #URUFRA pic.twitter.com/BCUpOEJb5H— ADam ADam (@IamAaDam) July 6, 2018
