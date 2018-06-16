FIFA World Cup 2018: France Edge Australia in Kazan — Relive The Goals

France needed the help of the first World Cup penalty awarded after a video review and a deflected Paul Pogba goal to get their World Cup campaign underway with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. Australia and their 10,000 gold-shirted fans will be disappointed that all their hard work earned them nothing as they seek to get out of the group stage for the second time in their fifth World Cup.News18 Sports take a look at how the goals were scored in this match -(Reuters Image)Griezmann, expected to make a huge impact on Russia 2018 after topping the Euro 2016 scorers with six goals, was left frustrated by a solid Socceroos defensive display in a tight first half. The Atletico Madrid star wrote his name into the history books after he went down under a tackle from Josh Risdon in the penalty box in the second half of the Group C fixture. Referee Andres Cunha from Uruguay did not initially award a spot-kick but after viewing the VAR footage, ruled it was a penalty and Griezmann coolly slotted past Socceroos' goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.(FIFA Image)Australia hit back with a penalty of their own when Samuel Umtiti inexplicably handled the ball in the box four minutes later after Griezmann has opened the scoring. Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak sent his French counterpart Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot.(Reuters Image)Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud — still wearing a bandage around a recent head injury — had replaced Griezmann only minutes before playing a one-two with Paul Pogba on the edge of the area. The Manchester United midfielder's shot took a deflection off the boot of defender Aziz Behich before creeping over the outstretched hands of Ryan and bouncing over the goal-line.