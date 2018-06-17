English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018, Germany v Mexico, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming
Germany vs Mexico match will take place in Moscow (Luzhniki). FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Sunday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 7:00 pm IST. Germany vs Mexico will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Germany vs Mexico match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
Germany breezed through qualifying scoring 43 goals and conceding just four and, astonishingly, average almost four goals a game in their opening World Cup matches since last losing their first tournament game in 1982 against Algeria.
Coach Joachim Loew has, like the Brazilians, transformed the team from 2014 to the extent that the man who scored the World Cup winning goal in Rio, Mario Goetze, is not in the squad.
A young German side last year won the Confederations Cup in Russia, thumping Mexico 4-1 along the way.
Mexico though only lost one game in qualifying and have always qualified for at least the second round of every World Cup they have played. They have not beaten Germany though in three attempts at various World cups.
Germany are attempting to become only the third side in the World Cup's 88-year history to successfully defend their title, after Italy (1934-1938) and Brazil (1958-1962).
The magnitude of that task is not lost on Loew.
"It's the most difficult feat and history has demonstrated that, no one in 60 years has done it," Loew said on Saturday.
"Teams develop and change, players finish their careers and you must bring in new players which makes it the most difficult achievement."
Sunday's first game sees the 2014 World Cup's most surprising team Costa Rica take on Serbia in Samara.
The Central Americans topped a group including Uruguay, Italy and England last time to reach the quarter-finals, and this time are in Brazil's group.
Their pedigree may be good but their form is not and they have lost to Belgium and England in the run-up to Russia.
For Serbia, this year's tournament marks their first World Cup appearance since 2010 and are in good spirits having warmed up with a 5-1 win over Bolivia.
