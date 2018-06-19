English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Scores Twice as England Beat Tunisia - Relive the Goals
England captain Harry Kane came to the rescue with two goals, the second a dramatic injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup Group G campaign with a stuttering 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday. Gareth Southgate's men almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances when Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty 20 minutes before half-time. If the first half saw both teams score a goal, it was Tunisia's defence that tightened the screws on England. But the latter somehow manged to get a winner just in time to register a win.
England skipper Harry Kane attempts a shot at the goal in the match against Tunisia. (FIFA.com)
England captain Harry Kane came to the rescue with two goals, the second a dramatic injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup Group G campaign with a stuttering 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday. Gareth Southgate's men almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances when Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty 20 minutes before half-time. If the first half saw both teams score a goal, it was Tunisia's defence that tightened the screws on England in the second. But the latter somehow manged to get a winner just in time to register a win.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
(FIFA.com)
England - 1 Tunisia - 0 (11th minute)
Kane had been kept quiet in the opening salvos but he exploded into action in the 11th minute when he cut inside from the left and saw his shot from the edge of the box deflected wide for a corner. Ashley Young delivered the set piece for John Stones to rise highest and meet with a powerful header. Hassen saved acrobatically but Kane was on hand to tap home the rebound with his right foot and open his World Cup account.
England - 1 Tunisia - 1 (35th minute)
Kyle Walker elbowed Ben Youssef inside the box forcing the referee to award Tunisia a penalty. Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi converted it into a goal. This was the first goal to be scored by an African nation in this edition of the World Cup.
(FIFA.com)
England - 2 Tunisia - 1 (90th minute)
With scores level at 1-1 right till the end of the match, Harry Maguire won a header from a corner and Kane was on hand at the far post to nod in the winner before being mobbed by his ecstatic teammates. This was Kane's second goal of the match, and the one that sealed the win for England.
