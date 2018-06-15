FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran Stun Morocco in Injury-time - Relive Bouhaddouz's Heartbreaking Own Goal

A stoppage-time own goal from substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz gave Iran a dramatic 1-0 win over Morocco in their World Cup Group B opener on Friday. The Iranians, who had not won a World Cup game since their victory over the United States in 1998, celebrated as if they had won the tournament but they now have a chance in a group where they must now face favourites Spain and Portugal.News18 Sports take a look at how the goal was scored in this match -(FIFA Image)After a goalless 90 minutes of football, the match header into injury time, where the official added six minutes. In the penultimate minute of extra time, Iran left back Ehsan Hajsafi whipped in a free kick and Bouhaddouz launched himself at the ball, flashing a header past his own keeper Munir Mohamedi. Bouhaddouz's own goal was the second one conceded by Morocco at the World Cup finals — the first was scored by Youssef Chippo at France 1998.