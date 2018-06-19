English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan Register Victory Over Colombia - Relive the Goals
Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Group H on Tuesday to become the first Asian side to beat a South American team at the World Cup. Asian teams had managed three draws in 17 matches against South American sides before this match.
Japan players celebrate after the match against Colombia. (REUTERS)
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Japan - 1 Colombia - 0 (4th minute)
Carlos Sanchez became the first player to get a red card in Russia. His sending-off in the third minute, for a deliberate handball, was the second fastest in World Cup history after Uruguay's Jose Batista was dismissed after 55 seconds against Scotland in 1986. Shinji Kagawa scored from the resulting penalty to give Japan the lead.
Japan - 1 Colombia - 1 (31st minute)
FIFA.com
Genki Haraguchi's foul on Falcao earned Colombia a foul on the edge of the box and Quintero fired a low free kick under the leaping wall. Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima reacted late and by the time he got his hands to the ball, it had crossed the line.
Japan - 2 Colombia - 1 (73rd minute)
FIFA.com
Japanese pressure paid off when Osako, who was a constant menace to the Colombia defence, leapt highest from a corner and guided his header in off the post with 17 minutes to go.
