FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Donates His World Cup Winnings

French forward Kylian Mbappe will be donating his entire World Cup earnings to a local charity in France that aims to improve the lives of disabled children by introducing them to sports. French newspaper L’Equippe have reported that Mbappe is donating his winnings to the Premiers de Cordee.The 19-year-old wonderkid scored four goals in seven games, displaying dazzling speed and outpacing opponents to find the back of the net to help France lift their second World Cup since 1998. He was also named the best young player of the World Cup.Mbappe reportedly earned about $22,500 per game and a bonus of S350,000 for winning the tournament. Given that France played seven games in the tournament and Mbappe featured in every game, his winnings would come close to $500,000.Sebastian Ruffin, Manager of Premiers de Cordee told Le Parisien, "He has a very good [relationship] with the children, he always finds the right [words] to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that [he] takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves."