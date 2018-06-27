GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Flips Double Bird After Argentina's Late Winner Against Nigeria

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been blasted on social media after he was captured making obscene gesture towards the Nigerian fans following Marcus Rojo’s late-winner in Argentiana’s last FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage match in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 27, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Flips Double Bird After Argentina's Late Winner Against Nigeria
Diego Maradona pounds his chest during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. (Image: AP)
Marcus Rojo's stunning finish four minutes from time kept Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes alive to see off Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday and set up a last 16 meeting with France.

Following Rojo’s brilliant volley, the camera pointed towards Maradona for a reaction but the way he celebrated must have left everyone disappointed.















Messi's first goal of the tournament got the two-time winners off to a perfect start in Saint Petersburg, but Victor Moses's 51st minute penalty had Jorge Sampaoli's men headed for a humiliating group stage exit until Rojo's late intervention.

The Manchester United defender, who had escaped conceding a second Nigerian penalty moments earlier after a controversial VAR review, thundered home Gabriel Mercado's cross to send the under-fire Sampaoli running down the sidelines amid wild scenes of celebration.

Messi missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iceland and was largely bypassed in a 3-0 thrashing by Croatia that saw calls for Sampaoli to be sacked before their final group game. However, Argentina avoided the abyss by the skin of their teeth to fight another day against the highly-fancied French in Kazan on Saturday.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
