FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Flips Double Bird After Argentina's Late Winner Against Nigeria
Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been blasted on social media after he was captured making obscene gesture towards the Nigerian fans following Marcus Rojo’s late-winner in Argentiana’s last FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage match in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Diego Maradona pounds his chest during the group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. (Image: AP)
Marcus Rojo's stunning finish four minutes from time kept Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes alive to see off Nigeria 2-1 on Tuesday and set up a last 16 meeting with France.
Following Rojo’s brilliant volley, the camera pointed towards Maradona for a reaction but the way he celebrated must have left everyone disappointed.
Messi's first goal of the tournament got the two-time winners off to a perfect start in Saint Petersburg, but Victor Moses's 51st minute penalty had Jorge Sampaoli's men headed for a humiliating group stage exit until Rojo's late intervention.
The Manchester United defender, who had escaped conceding a second Nigerian penalty moments earlier after a controversial VAR review, thundered home Gabriel Mercado's cross to send the under-fire Sampaoli running down the sidelines amid wild scenes of celebration.
Messi missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Iceland and was largely bypassed in a 3-0 thrashing by Croatia that saw calls for Sampaoli to be sacked before their final group game. However, Argentina avoided the abyss by the skin of their teeth to fight another day against the highly-fancied French in Kazan on Saturday.
Maradona is an awful human being........ #JustSaying— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 26, 2018
Diego 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5bR1I0SbTY— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 26, 2018
It’s exhausting being Maradona. pic.twitter.com/5n3xp8lUx5— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2018
Maradona was the greatest footballer of my youth. Now he appears to be the joke cutaway of choice for tv directors. Not that he helps himself but sad.— Mark Chapman (@markchapman) June 26, 2018
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Monday 25 June , 2018
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
