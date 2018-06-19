GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants

FIFA said on Monday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after supporters allegedly shouted a homophobic slur during the World Cup match against Germany.

AFP

Updated:June 19, 2018, 9:34 AM IST
Mexico fans at the World Cup. (Reuters)
Moscow: FIFA said on Monday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Mexico after supporters allegedly shouted a homophobic slur during the World Cup match against Germany.

The world football body gave no details of the nature of the insults but media reports said Mexican fans aimed the shouts at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Mexico inflicted a shock 1-0 defeat on the World Cup holders in the match on Sunday.

FIFA took no action when the same chant was widely heard when Mexico played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It now takes a harder line and other Latin American teams have been fined for the same chant.

| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
