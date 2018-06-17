English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Stun Germany in Group F Opener — Relive Lozano's Goal
Defending champions Germany crashed to defeat in their first game at the World Cup on Sunday as an enterprising Mexico refused to be intimidated and came away 1-0 winners in a thrill-packed Group F opener.
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring a goals against Germany. (Reuters)
Defending champions Germany crashed to defeat in their first game at the World Cup on Sunday as an enterprising Mexico refused to be intimidated and came away 1-0 winners in a thrill-packed Group F opener. A shaky warm-up campaign had called into question the dominant form the Germans showed in qualifying, but experience and records were on their side, having won every opening game at major tournaments since Joachim Loew took over as coach in 2006.
News18 Sports take a look at how the goal was scored in this match -
Only Goal - Hirving Lozano - 35th Minute
(FIFA Image)
German centre back Mats Hummels lost possession deep in the Mexican half, Javier Hernandez was released through the middle. He outpaced Jerome Boateng and with a less than perfect pass found Lozano, who controlled the ball, cut inside Mesut Ozil, held off a charging Toni Kroos and slotted past Manuel Neuer. His strike proved to be the winner and Mexico ended their 33-year long wait of beating European giants Germany.
Lozano's goal that gave Mexico the lead against Germany, great counter attacking football. #GERMEX #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/HCmkQMYNnH— FIFA WORLD CUP 2018⚽ (@_WorldCupStats) June 17, 2018
