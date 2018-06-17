GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Modric Ready For Argentina Challenge After Scripting Croatia Victory

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric suggested that his team's 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday had turned up the heat on Group D favourites Argentina who were held to a tame 1-1 draw by Iceland earlier in the day

Reuters

Updated:June 17, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018: Modric Ready For Argentina Challenge After Scripting Croatia Victory
Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric scores a penalty during the match against Nigeria. (AFP)
Kalinigrad: Croatia midfielder Luka Modric suggested that his team's 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday had turned up the heat on Group D favourites Argentina who were held to a tame 1-1 draw by Iceland earlier in the day.

Modric scored a second half penalty to secure the win after Croatia went ahead through a first half own goal by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo. The result left the European side top of the group ahead of Iceland and Argentina, whom they face in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday.

"They (Argentina) have quality but this win will boost our confidence and I hope we can play well against them," Modric, who excelled in his role as a playmaker, told reporters.

"It is going to be a difficult match. Maybe against the favourites in our group... but they will have to play for a win because of the scoreline today that they never expected."

Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi missed a penalty as the South Americans played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against spirited World Cup debutants Iceland.

Asked if he was nervous before his own spot kick, man-of-the-match Modric said: "I wasn't... I was focused on scoring. Thank God that I scored. Nothing more to say about that really."

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic shrugged off the fact that both the team's scoring opportunities resulted from set pieces.

"A win is a win. Corners and penalties are part of football," he said.

"What is important is that you score. There was luck there but we earned it. We want to be more attacking but we are not going to split hairs about how we scored.

"There's still much work to be done to emerge from the group but these three points are extremely important. We can't let our guard down. Nothing is over. We have to now think of Argentina."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning

Recommended For You