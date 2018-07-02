GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018 - Neymar, Firmino Take Brazil to Quarters - Relive the Goals

Neymar barged his way into the World Cup limelight with a goal, an assist and another helping of histrionics as Brazil roared into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday that inflicted a seventh straight last-16 exit on the central Americans.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 2, 2018, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Neymar, Firmino Take Brazil to Quarters - Relive the Goals
Brazil's Neymar in action with Mexico's Edson Alvarez. (Reuters)
Neymar barged his way into the World Cup limelight with a goal, an assist and another helping of histrionics as Brazil roared into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday that inflicted a seventh straight last-16 exit on the central Americans.

News18 Sports takes you through the goals:

Brazil 1-0 Mexico (51st minute)

FIFA.com FIFA.com

After the first half Mexico lost drive and focus and Neymar broke the deadlock on 51 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain star drew several defenders as he ran across the edge of the area with the ball at his feet. He laid it off for Willian and darted into the box, stretching to convert the Chelsea midfielder's superb delivery.

Brazil 2-0 Mexico (88th minute)

FIFA.com FIFA.com

With 10 minutes remaining, Tite replaced Barcelona midfielder Paulinho with Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho. Brazil secured victory when Neymar turned provider in the 88th minute, finding Firmino in the box and the Liverpool forward made no mistake.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery