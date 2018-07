FIFA World Cup 2018 - Neymar, Firmino Take Brazil to Quarters - Relive the Goals

Neymar barged his way into the World Cup limelight with a goal, an assist and another helping of histrionics as Brazil roared into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday that inflicted a seventh straight last-16 exit on the central Americans.News18 Sports takes you through the goals:After the first half Mexico lost drive and focus and Neymar broke the deadlock on 51 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain star drew several defenders as he ran across the edge of the area with the ball at his feet. He laid it off for Willian and darted into the box, stretching to convert the Chelsea midfielder's superb delivery. FIFA.comWith 10 minutes remaining, Tite replaced Barcelona midfielder Paulinho with Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho. Brazil secured victory when Neymar turned provider in the 88th minute, finding Firmino in the box and the Liverpool forward made no mistake.