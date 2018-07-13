FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Needs to Watch His Attitude and Playacting, Says Marco van Basten

Brazilian star forward Neymar has been the subject to a lot of criticism for his playacting, with acting coaches in the US also throwing in their opinion and terming it as "overselling" the event.Jim Calder, who has been teaching at the New York University had told New York Times, “Neymar does what all beginning actors do. They oversell the event.”Former Holland legend Marco van Basten on Friday told the media present in Moscow that Neymar’s playacting made people laugh. The Dutch legend, currently FIFA's chief officer for development, warned that Neymar needed to introspect and take a look at his ways."It's not a good attitude in general. You have to try to do your best and be sporting and if you act too much, it is not going to help," van Basten said. "That's a point in which I think he should personally understand his situation."Van Basten, best remembered for his improbable volley at the 1988 European champions added, "It's always nice if we have some humour in the game and he makes people laugh and that is positive."Neymar suffered 26 fouls at the World Cup this year, the most so far, has been on the receiving end of some rather heavy tackling and tight man marking, but has shown more of a tendency to go down easily in order to influence the referee’s decision, which has made him a laughing stock.Carlos Alberto Parreira, the head of FIFA's technical study group at the World Cup, believed that his compatriot Neymar was often on the wrong end of some rough treatment."He gets knocked around a lot and he suffers a lot of fouls, sometimes he goes down unintentionally. He attracts this sort of publicity but for us [Brazil] he is still a player who makes a difference," said the former Brazilian manager.Brazil's bid for a sixth world title came to a screeching halt when they lost 2-1 to Belgium in the quarterfinals. Neymar scored only twice in five games and assisted as many times during their dismal campaign.