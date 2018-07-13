English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Needs to Watch His Attitude and Playacting, Says Marco van Basten
Brazilian star forward Neymar has been the subject to a lot of criticism for his playacting, with acting coaches in the US also throwing in their opinion and terming it as "overselling" the event.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
