English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar Wants Brazil to Learn to 'Suffer'
Neymar said Brazil need to "learn to suffer" after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a World Cup quarter-final place.
Brazil's Neymar in action against Mexico's Edson Alvarez. (Reuters)
Samara: Neymar said Brazil need to "learn to suffer" after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday booked a World Cup quarter-final place.
The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory and a last-eight clash with either Belgium or Japan.
"We have to learn to suffer," said Neymar. "It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents."
The Paris Saint-Germain forward stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal and second of this year's tournament, but first in a knockout match.
"Neymar was out for three-and-a-half months. At the top level, this is a lot," said Brazil coach Tite.
"A top-notch athlete would need four or five matches to recover properly. In the previous match he was excellent and here he repeated a high-quality performance."
Chelsea winger Willian was a constant threat to the Mexican defence with his driving runs, as he continues to improve after a disappointing display in the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
"I'm very happy with my performance but even more so with the team's victory," he said.
Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit should the Red Devils get past Japan.
Also Watch
The five-time champions overcame a tricky start to the last-16 tie, as second-half goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sealed a deserved victory and a last-eight clash with either Belgium or Japan.
"We have to learn to suffer," said Neymar. "It was a very difficult match, we knew the quality of our opponents."
The Paris Saint-Germain forward stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal and second of this year's tournament, but first in a knockout match.
"Neymar was out for three-and-a-half months. At the top level, this is a lot," said Brazil coach Tite.
"A top-notch athlete would need four or five matches to recover properly. In the previous match he was excellent and here he repeated a high-quality performance."
Chelsea winger Willian was a constant threat to the Mexican defence with his driving runs, as he continues to improve after a disappointing display in the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
"I'm very happy with my performance but even more so with the team's victory," he said.
Brazil are bidding for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy after their semi-final humiliation four years ago against Germany on home soil, but would face a tough test against a talented Belgium outfit should the Red Devils get past Japan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Kharbanda Takes To Pole Dancing Ahead of Film Release
- Smriti Irani's Hilarious Caption on Husband Zubin & Shah Rukh Khan's Photo Will Make Your Day
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"