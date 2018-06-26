English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru Sink Australia - Relive the Goals
A stunning Andre Carrillo volley gave Peru their first World Cup goal in 36 years before captain Paolo Guerrero grabbed a second as the Andean nation condemned Australia to a 2-0 defeat in Sochi on Tuesday and a regretful exit from Russia.
Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring their second goal against Australia. (FIFA.com)
A stunning Andre Carrillo volley gave Peru their first World Cup goal in 36 years before captain Paolo Guerrero grabbed a second as the Andean nation condemned Australia to a 2-0 defeat in Sochi on Tuesday and a regretful exit from Russia.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Peru - 1 Australia - 0 (18th minute)
Guerrero set up Watford winger Carrillo to volley in a fine goal from 16 yards, low into the far corner beyond the dive of Mathew Ryan, to become the first player to score for Peru at the World Cup since Guillermo La Rosa 36 years ago. This goal gave 1-0 lead to Peru.
FIFA.com
Peru - 2 Australia - 0 (50th minute)
Five minutes after the break Peru increased their advantage with Christian Cueva setting up Guerrero to hook a shot beyond Ryan. After only being cleared to play in this World Cup at the last minute following a long legal battle against a doping ban, the moment was particularly sweet for Peru's veteran captain.
FIFA.com
Also Watch
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Peru - 1 Australia - 0 (18th minute)
Guerrero set up Watford winger Carrillo to volley in a fine goal from 16 yards, low into the far corner beyond the dive of Mathew Ryan, to become the first player to score for Peru at the World Cup since Guillermo La Rosa 36 years ago. This goal gave 1-0 lead to Peru.
FIFA.com
Peru - 2 Australia - 0 (50th minute)
Five minutes after the break Peru increased their advantage with Christian Cueva setting up Guerrero to hook a shot beyond Ryan. After only being cleared to play in this World Cup at the last minute following a long legal battle against a doping ban, the moment was particularly sweet for Peru's veteran captain.
FIFA.com
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- Steve Smith Lands in Canada for First Taste of Cricket Since 'Sandpaper Gate'
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed