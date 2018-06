FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru Sink Australia - Relive the Goals

A stunning Andre Carrillo volley gave Peru their first World Cup goal in 36 years before captain Paolo Guerrero grabbed a second as the Andean nation condemned Australia to a 2-0 defeat in Sochi on Tuesday and a regretful exit from Russia.News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:Guerrero set up Watford winger Carrillo to volley in a fine goal from 16 yards, low into the far corner beyond the dive of Mathew Ryan, to become the first player to score for Peru at the World Cup since Guillermo La Rosa 36 years ago. This goal gave 1-0 lead to Peru. FIFA.comFive minutes after the break Peru increased their advantage with Christian Cueva setting up Guerrero to hook a shot beyond Ryan. After only being cleared to play in this World Cup at the last minute following a long legal battle against a doping ban, the moment was particularly sweet for Peru's veteran captain. FIFA.com