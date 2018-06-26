GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru Sink Australia - Relive the Goals

A stunning Andre Carrillo volley gave Peru their first World Cup goal in 36 years before captain Paolo Guerrero grabbed a second as the Andean nation condemned Australia to a 2-0 defeat in Sochi on Tuesday and a regretful exit from Russia.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 26, 2018, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru Sink Australia - Relive the Goals
Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates after scoring their second goal against Australia. (FIFA.com)
A stunning Andre Carrillo volley gave Peru their first World Cup goal in 36 years before captain Paolo Guerrero grabbed a second as the Andean nation condemned Australia to a 2-0 defeat in Sochi on Tuesday and a regretful exit from Russia.

News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

Peru - 1 Australia - 0 (18th minute)

Guerrero set up Watford winger Carrillo to volley in a fine goal from 16 yards, low into the far corner beyond the dive of Mathew Ryan, to become the first player to score for Peru at the World Cup since Guillermo La Rosa 36 years ago. This goal gave 1-0 lead to Peru.

FIFA.com FIFA.com

Peru - 2 Australia - 0 (50th minute)


Five minutes after the break Peru increased their advantage with Christian Cueva setting up Guerrero to hook a shot beyond Ryan. After only being cleared to play in this World Cup at the last minute following a long legal battle against a doping ban, the moment was particularly sweet for Peru's veteran captain.

FIFA.com FIFA.com


Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You