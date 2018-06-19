FIFA World Cup 2018, Poland v Senegal, Highlights: As it happened

Live Updates: Senegal hold on to 2-1 lead and beat Poland to open their campaign with a win in 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Catch all the action from the Group H match between Poland and Senegal through News18Sports' live blog.
Read More
Jun 19, 2018 10:25 pm (IST)
Full time: Poland - 1 Senegal 2
Jun 19, 2018 10:22 pm (IST)
Four minutes added on and Poland have a corner and they have pushed everyone but the keeper into the box. Unfortunately for them the keeper comes and collects.
Jun 19, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)
GOAL: Grzegorz Krychowiak pulls away at the back post and heads back and across goal to pull one back as Ndiaye can't do anything but watch on.
Jun 19, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)
Ismaila makes a strong run down the right and gets into the box looking to cross it in but Rybus came with a great tackle to stop that. Both players engaged in an exchange of words but sense prevailed before things went out of hand.
Jun 19, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, in the game that is coming up after Poland and Senegal, hosts Russia will be taking on Egypt where Mohamed Salah will finally make his World Cup debut after it has been confirmed that he will start.
Jun 19, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)
10 minutes to go in the game and Poland still looking to find a way back. Not much has gone their way today and that's rare with a striker like Lewandowski in the side.
Jun 19, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)
Senegal now with at least five in the defensive line when Poland have the ball with two on Lewandowski. Zielinski had a chance though to get a good ball in after he ran in behind the defense. But good recovery from the left back has seen that move get snubbed out.
Jun 19, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)
With Cheickh Ndoye coming on for Senegal, they are about to go into a defensive formation and shut shop to keep Poland out. Expect more cover to come on as Niang is likely to go off too due to an injured ankle.
Jun 19, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)
Another chance to work the Senegal keeper is wasted as Poland's Milik hits it on the wrong side of the post after some good play by Piszczek to create that opening.
Jun 19, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)
Another chance to work the Senegal keeper is wasted as Poland's Milik hits it on the wrong side of the post after some good play by Piszczek to create that opening.
Jun 19, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)
Niang and Senegal would count themselves slightly lucky with the second goal as he was just called back into the field of play when the back pass was made giving him a chance to make the run accordingly in good time. Poland's complaints on that have fallen on deaf ears.
Jun 19, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)
Poland have been woeful in attack today as they have not just found their passes but shooting has been below par too, while set-piece deliveries have been frustrating for the defenders who come up for the headers.
Jun 19, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)
Poland who have looked flat for most of the match apart from in bursts have their task cut out now as they look to find something in the game with half an hour to go.
Jun 19, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)
GOAL: Niang has put Senegal in the drivers seat after they double their lead. The Grzegorz Krychowiak pass back was awrfully timed as Niang pounces on it and taps it into an empty net. Senegal lead 2-0.
Jun 19, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)
Chance: Piszczek ghosting in from the back on the right hand side with a volley. Shot off target even though he was unmarked. Poland must make the Senegal keeper and defense work hard if they want to get anything out of this game.
Jun 19, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)
At the other end it is a good run by Sabaly down the left where he gets to the byline and pulls the ball back to Sadio Mane. But the snapshot is blocked off. Ten minutes into the first half and even though there is better tempo in the game, there isn't much in terms of constructing a move. Both sides using a direct approach.
Jun 19, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)
Fantastic attempt by the Polish captain Lewandowski but it's punched away by Ndiaye. That's Poland's first attempt on goal in the match.
Jun 19, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)
Poland starting the better of the two teams in the second half as he steals the ball in midfield and bursts through the centre goalwards. Sane with a cynical tackle brings him down and takes the yellow card for his team. Free-kick for Poland in a dangerous position.
Jun 19, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)
Ouch! Heavy collission between Bednarek and Sabaly there early on. Both players are fine to continue now thankfully.
Jun 19, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)
Second half kicks off now in Moscow.
Jun 19, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)
Overall this first half was chaotic and messy. Both teams seemed to lack the quality needed to create a goal, but Senegal proved that belief wrong (albeit with a crazy double deflected own goal off of Thiago Cionek). Adam Nawalka and the Eagles must make several changes at half if they have any hope of salvaging a point from this match. A halftime lead will mean that the Lions of Teranga can sit back and use their impressive speed to hit the Polish on the break.
Jun 19, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)
Half-time: Senegal lead Poland 1-0
Jun 19, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)
That own goal has ensured that there won't be any goalless draws in the first round of the group stages.
Jun 19, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)
Senegal looking to up the ante in the final few minutes of the half and the corner is swung in dangerously by Niang, but Poland survive even though the marking was off on that occasion.
Jun 19, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)
That move started off near the centre line when Niang won the ball of Pizczek before Sadio Mane teed up Gana for the shot which took a wicked deflection.
Jun 19, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
GOAL: Senegal have taken the lead after Gana's shot comes off the Polish defender Cionek and wrong foots Szczesny!
Jun 19, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)
The game features two of Europe's top marksmen at the domestic level in Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane. Both have failed to impress so far today. Senegal with pace though are doing well to trouble the Polish defenders when they can but the final pass is lacking. Couple of good chances to deliver a dangerous ball in from the right have gone a begging. The game badly needs a goal.
Jun 19, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)
Sadio Mane on the left makes a powerful run from the defense as he looks for support in attack, but before he can make anything happen the ball is taken off him and Poland look to make use of possession.
Jun 19, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
If there was one word that could be used to describe the early goings of this match it would be 'sloppy'. The passes in the final third have been abysmal, while those taking place in the midfield have been completely inaccurate. The action is from end to end, but this game lacks any flow.
Jun 19, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)
Finally Lewandowski gets a chance to have a shot on goal. Turns sharply and volleys on his left foot from outside the box, but it goes out harmlessly. Both sides looking for a source of inspiration in what has otherwise been a quiet 25 minutes to start with.
Senegal will draw on the spirit of the late Bruno Metsu, the maverick French coach who led them to the 2002 quarter-finals, when they face Poland on Tuesday in their first World Cup match in 16 years. Aliou Cisse, who captained the side which Metsu famously fired up to stun defending champions France 1-0 in Seoul in their opening game, said he was thinking of his mentor. Yet as the only African coach in this year's competition, he is determined to stamp his own generation's mark on world football. Asked if he had taken up Metsu's style of team talk, when he worked on their anger at being dismissed as outsiders in their first finals, Cisse told reporters: "No. Bruno's talk was Bruno. I'm the coach now, I have my own way of managing my team.
"But today on the eve of this match against Poland my thoughts are with Bruno. I know that from where he is today he is watching us and his energy will lift us." Metsu, whose side lost to a Turkish golden goal in the 2002 quarter-finals, died five years ago of cancer, aged 59. For decades, many of Africa's most successful teams have had European or Latin American coaches, but Cisse reckoned it was time to move on: "Sure, I'm the only black coach in this World Cup. But these are debates that bother me. I believe football is universal and the colour of your skin doesn't matter. "I represent a new generation which wants to find its place in African football and world football," he added. "We also have a right to be among the elite of international coaches."
Cisse insisted his side were feeling confident and set on enjoying their return to the global stage, unfazed by talk of pressure after the three African countries to have played so far have failed to score or get a point. No African team has bettered Senegal's 2002 achievement, Cameroon, in 1990, and Ghana in 2010 also reached the quarters, but Cisse said he was sure that one would one day win the World Cup. His side were ready to work hard around Liverpool's Sadio Mane -- a "unique" world-class player in Cisse's view, able to make the difference in a host of different ways, and backed by a collective team spirit that was well prepared. In Group H, they will also face Colombia and Japan. Captain Cheikhou Kouyate said Cisse had pushed them through particularly demanding training in the past month: "The coach didn't let up," he said. "The coach has worked us like dogs."
Catch all the coverage from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on
https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/
FIFA World Cup Points Table - https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/points-table/
FIFA World Cup Schedule - https://www.news18.com/news/football/fifa-world-cup-2018-full-schedule-in-ist-date-time-table-and-venues-of-all-the-games-1745263.html