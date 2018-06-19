GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Poland v Senegal, Live Score: Lewandowski and Poland Look to Derail Sadio Mane and Senegal

News18.com | June 19, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
19 Jun 2018 - 20:30 IST - Spartak Stadium

Group Stage - Group H

PolandPoland
0 - 0full time
SenegalSenegal
Live Updates: After a fantastic qualification round, Poland and Senegal look to start their 2018 FIFA World Cup in style. Poland will look to avoid joining Germany as the only teams from Europe to have lost in their opening game.

Catch all the action from the Group H match between Poland and Senegal through News18Sports' live blog.
Jun 19, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

If there was one word that could be used to describe the early goings of this match it would be 'sloppy'. The passes in the final third have been abysmal, while those taking place in the midfield have been completely inaccurate. The action is from end to end, but this game lacks any flow.

Jun 19, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

Finally Lewandowski gets a chance to have a shot on goal. Turns sharply and volleys on his left foot from outside the box, but it goes out harmlessly. Both sides looking for a source of inspiration in what has otherwise been a quiet 25 minutes to start with. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

20 minutes gone in the game and there are yet to be any efforts on target. Both teams being watchful as they don't want to get of to a bad start and are starting things slowly from the defense. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Pizczek down the right swings it in looking for none other than Lewandoski but the clearance falls to Zielinski who's shot is scuffed and Grosicki looks to help it on with his head. Shot off target thankfully for Senegal. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Good break away by Senegal as Sabaly plays a through ball which the pacy Niang reaches but his shot is off target. Once again the pace troubling Poland. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

Blaszczykowski goes up the right wing and looks to get Lewandowski into the play but his cross is blocked and they get a corner. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

Senegal's pace is causing the Polish defense some trouble. This time the have a free-kick in a position where something can come off it. Sane lining it up but it's off target. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)

Cionek concedes a foul that he could have avoided as Senegal look to rebuild from the back once again. Neither side have thrown much into attack and are being cautious to start with. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Senegal's Niang using his pace to get to the byline and whip in a fast and dangerous cross, but the Polish defense clear before Sane and Mane get hold of it. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

Szczesny has not been tested early in the first half by Senegal. Expect that to change once Sadio Mane is more involved in the attacks. As of now, Mane hasn't seen the ball that much but it's still early stages. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Senegal defending with lots of bodies in the box as Grosicki tries to find Lewandowski early on in the box. The Bayern Munich man will be heavily marked given the knowledge of what he can do in front of goal. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

Poland looking to get Lewandowski into the act as soon as they can as he tries to put pressure on the Senegalese centre backs Sane and Koulibaly. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)

Senegal have started things of in Moscow and they will look to draw inspiration from 2002. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)

The national anthems are over and the crowd joined in very vocally! The atmosphere is electric as we approach kick-off. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

We are minutes away from the kick-off with the players slowly assembling in the tunnel now. Up next will be the national anthems before it's time for the match. After this match, every team will have played one game each at the World Cup. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

Key Poland defender Kamil Glik has been left on the bench with Wojciech Szczesny was picked in goal ahead of Lukasz Fabianski. Senegal left their usual captain Cheikhou Kouyate on the bench, handing the armband instead to forward Sadio Mane.  

Jun 19, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

Three Poland players - Robert Lewandowski, Jakub Blaszczykowski and Arkadiusz Milik could create history by becoming the first Polish players to score at the Euros and the World Cup too. 

Jun 19, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

The two sides have never met at any level before this. Poland have played Tunisia, Cameroon and Morocco in before this in the World Cup, winning 1 and drawing twice. Poland have not conceded against an African team either at the World Cup. Whereas Senegal's best moment at the World Cup was beating France in 2002 and then going onto play in the quarter-finals. 

Jun 19, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)
Here are the line-ups for this match!
Jun 19, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage for the Group H encounter between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18 Sports. No African team has bettered Senegal's 2002 achievement, Cameroon, in 1990, and Ghana in 2010 who reached the quarters. Will they start their campaign with a winning start? 

(Image: FIFA)

Senegal will draw on the spirit of the late Bruno Metsu, the maverick French coach who led them to the 2002 quarter-finals, when they face Poland on Tuesday in their first World Cup match in 16 years. Aliou Cisse, who captained the side which Metsu famously fired up to stun defending champions France 1-0 in Seoul in their opening game, said he was thinking of his mentor. Yet as the only African coach in this year's competition, he is determined to stamp his own generation's mark on world football. Asked if he had taken up Metsu's style of team talk, when he worked on their anger at being dismissed as outsiders in their first finals, Cisse told reporters: "No. Bruno's talk was Bruno. I'm the coach now, I have my own way of managing my team.


"But today on the eve of this match against Poland my thoughts are with Bruno. I know that from where he is today he is watching us and his energy will lift us." Metsu, whose side lost to a Turkish golden goal in the 2002 quarter-finals, died five years ago of cancer, aged 59. For decades, many of Africa's most successful teams have had European or Latin American coaches, but Cisse reckoned it was time to move on: "Sure, I'm the only black coach in this World Cup. But these are debates that bother me. I believe football is universal and the colour of your skin doesn't matter. "I represent a new generation which wants to find its place in African football and world football," he added. "We also have a right to be among the elite of international coaches."

Cisse insisted his side were feeling confident and set on enjoying their return to the global stage, unfazed by talk of pressure after the three African countries to have played so far have failed to score or get a point. No African team has bettered Senegal's 2002 achievement, Cameroon, in 1990, and Ghana in 2010 also reached the quarters, but Cisse said he was sure that one would one day win the World Cup. His side were ready to work hard around Liverpool's Sadio Mane -- a "unique" world-class player in Cisse's view, able to make the difference in a host of different ways, and backed by a collective team spirit that was well prepared. In Group H, they will also face Colombia and Japan. Captain Cheikhou Kouyate said Cisse had pushed them through particularly demanding training in the past month: "The coach didn't let up," he said. "The coach has worked us like dogs."

Catch all the coverage from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on
https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/
FIFA World Cup Points Table - https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/points-table/
FIFA World Cup Schedule - https://www.news18.com/news/football/fifa-world-cup-2018-full-schedule-in-ist-date-time-table-and-venues-of-all-the-games-1745263.html
