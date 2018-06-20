English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal Can Still Improve, Says Match-winner Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal must strive to improve at the World Cup after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Group B rivals Morocco left them within sight of the knockout rounds.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal against Morocco. (FIFA Image)
Moscow: Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal must strive to improve at the World Cup after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Group B rivals Morocco left them within sight of the knockout rounds.
The Real Madrid forward scored his fourth goal in two games in Russia as the European champions moved top of their group ahead of Spain's match against Iran at 1800 GMT.
"I'm very happy. The most important thing was to win the game and to get the three points," Ronaldo said after his fourth-minute strike in Moscow decided a hard-fought contest.
"We knew if we lost we could be out. We knew Morocco would be giving their all. It was a surprise at the start because they were so strong.
"I managed to score a goal, it was great for me."
Portugal face Iran in their final group game on June 25 in Saransk.
"Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase," Ronaldo said.
"We're almost there (knockout stages) and then we'll see. We'll take things match after match. We will try to come first in the group."
