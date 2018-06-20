English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal Eliminate Morocco in Moscow — Relive Ronaldo's Stunning Header
Cristiano Ronaldo powered-home a fourth-minute header to give Portugal a 1-0 World Cup victory over Morocco that took them top of Group B on Wednesday and meant the unlucky North African side become the first to be eliminated from the tournament.
FIFA Image
Cristiano Ronaldo powered-home a fourth-minute header to give Portugal a 1-0 World Cup victory over Morocco that took them top of Group B on Wednesday and meant the unlucky North African side become the first to be eliminated from the tournament.
News18 Sports take a look at how Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the tournament -
Cristiano Ronaldo (4th Minute) - Only Goal
(FIFA Image)
In the fourth minute of the match, Joao Moutinho swun a cross inside the box following a short corner and looking at the trajectory of the ball, Ronaldo made changes to his run and met the ball with a diving header inside the six-yard box. The ball went past the Moroccan goalkeeper before he could even move his hand. It was CR7's 85th international goal, taking him beyond Hungarian Ferenc Puskas's European record, with only Iran's Ali Daei ahead of him on 109.
#Ronaldo The Goal Machine #PortugalVsMorocco #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/PU8uWYz7T0— shinoj kumar (@iamshinoj) June 20, 2018
