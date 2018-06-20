FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal Eliminate Morocco in Moscow — Relive Ronaldo's Stunning Header

Cristiano Ronaldo powered-home a fourth-minute header to give Portugal a 1-0 World Cup victory over Morocco that took them top of Group B on Wednesday and meant the unlucky North African side become the first to be eliminated from the tournament.News18 Sports take a look at how Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the tournament -(FIFA Image)In the fourth minute of the match, Joao Moutinho swun a cross inside the box following a short corner and looking at the trajectory of the ball, Ronaldo made changes to his run and met the ball with a diving header inside the six-yard box. The ball went past the Moroccan goalkeeper before he could even move his hand. It was CR7's 85th international goal, taking him beyond Hungarian Ferenc Puskas's European record, with only Iran's Ali Daei ahead of him on 109.