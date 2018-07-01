FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo Tight-lipped on Future After World Cup KO

Cristiano Ronaldo declined to comment on his international future on Saturday after bowing out of the World Cup following Portugal's 2-1 defeat by Uruguay.The Real Madrid star exited his fourth World Cup in disappointment after two goals from Edinson Cavani saw the Uruguayans advance to the last eight.However Ronaldo, who will be 37 by the time of the next World Cup, would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career."Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches," Ronaldo said.The 33-year-old did however say that European champions Portugal could look forward to the future with confidence."We have a fantastic group, young and with a lot of ambition and for that reason I think the team will remain strong," he said.Ronaldo finished his World Cup campaign with four goals, one adrift of England's Harry Kane who leads the standings with five.Earlier, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he hoped Ronaldo would remain part of the international set-up."Cristiano still has a lot to give to football and I hope he will stay to help the young players grow and develop," he said."We have a team with many young players and of course we all want him there with us."