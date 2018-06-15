GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Blank Saudi Arabia in Opener — Relive the Five Goals

Russia launched the World Cup in emphatic style on Thursday when they outclassed a feeble Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament's opening match to end a nine-month win-less run and give the host nation's team and fans the lift they desperately needed. News18 Sports take a look at how the goals were scored in this match -

Pratik Sagar | News18 Sports

Updated:June 15, 2018, 9:03 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Blank Saudi Arabia in Opener — Relive the Five Goals
(Image: FIFA)
Russia launched the World Cup in emphatic style on Thursday when they outclassed a feeble Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament's opening match to end a nine-month win-less run and give the host nation's team and fans the lift they desperately needed. News18 Sports take a look at how the goals were scored in this match -

1st Goal: Yury Gazinsky (12th Minute)

(Reuters Image) (Reuters Image)

The third corner of the day worked wonders for the the home side as Gazinsky opened the scoring for Russia with a sublime header. Gazinsky was totally unmarked near the far-end of the goal to nod home Golovin's deep left-wing cross in the 12th minute of the game.


2nd Goal: Denis Cheryshev (43rd Minute)

(FIFA Image) (FIFA Image)

Super sub Denis Cheryshev took advantage of some sloppy defending by Saudi Arabia defenders in the penalty box before smashing it in to the top corner. Smolov passed the ball to him on the left and Cherysev had luck on his side as he went past couple of defenders to slot the ball home.


3rd Goal: Artem Dzyuba (71st Minute)

(FIFA Image) (FIFA Image)

Play-maker Golovin put in a perfect cross on to the far end of the goal-post towards Dzyuba, who came in as a substitute to replace Smolov in the 70th minute. Dzyuba met the cross with a textbook header and the ball nestled into the back of the goal to make it 3-0.


4th Goal: Denis Cheryshev (90+1 Minute)

(Reuters Image) (Reuters Image)




Cheryshev's second goal of the match will be played again and again for a long time in Russia. The striker took the ball from outside of the box and unleashed a fierce shot from the outside of the left-foot and the ball crashed into the top-corner, away from the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper.


5th Goal: Alexandr Golovin (90+4 Minute)

(Reuters Image) (Reuters Image)




Golovin had already attracted interest from Italian giants Juventus and Milan ahead of the world cup but after his stunning show in the first match, his stocks are definitely set to rise. After providing two assists, Golovin rounded off his decent outing with a spectacular free-kick to make it 5-0 for the home side.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
