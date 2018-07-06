English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
Russia face Croatia in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final with the hosts buoyed by support from President Vladimir Putin, coach Stanislav Cherchesov said on Friday.
Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov during a press conference. (Reuters)
Sochi: Russia face Croatia in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final with the hosts buoyed by support from President Vladimir Putin, coach Stanislav Cherchesov said on Friday.
Putin attended Russia's opening day win over Saudi Arabia but has not yet said whether he will come to Sochi for the quarter-final tie.
Cherchesov, however, said Putin has been in touch to support the home players.
"He has been calling me, he called me before and after the (last) game with Spain," Cherchesov said. "When the president supports you that makes us comfortable and this is an extra boost for us in terms of motivation."
Saturday's match is a huge one for Russia, who have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, although the Soviet Union got there in 1966.
The hosts are underdogs against a Croatia side that beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland in the group stages before overcoming Denmark on penalties in the round of 16.
They are hoping to have Alan Dzagoev available for the first time since the Saudi Arabia match.
The midfielder injured his hamstring in the 5-0 win but Cherchesov said Dzagoev would train with the rest of the squad on Friday.
"It was a shame to lose such a player in the first game," he said. "He missed a training session the day before yesterday and today he is training. We'll see if I can allow him to play from the first minute. I am preparing him, that is all I can tell you."
A stern Cherchesov told reporters he was not getting carried away by the euphoria Russia's march to the last eight has created.
"I will tell you openly that as a coach I am trying not to watch TV and not read newspapers," he said. "I am concentrated on my job and I think it is the same for the players.
"This is a great step but let us look forward. The quarter-final is a different level. You say people are euphoric but we are not the people who should be euphoric, that is for you journalists.
"We Russians like extremes so let's not go to these extremes."
The winner of the tie will go to Moscow to face either England or Sweden, who also play on Saturday.
Also Watch
Putin attended Russia's opening day win over Saudi Arabia but has not yet said whether he will come to Sochi for the quarter-final tie.
Cherchesov, however, said Putin has been in touch to support the home players.
"He has been calling me, he called me before and after the (last) game with Spain," Cherchesov said. "When the president supports you that makes us comfortable and this is an extra boost for us in terms of motivation."
Saturday's match is a huge one for Russia, who have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, although the Soviet Union got there in 1966.
The hosts are underdogs against a Croatia side that beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland in the group stages before overcoming Denmark on penalties in the round of 16.
They are hoping to have Alan Dzagoev available for the first time since the Saudi Arabia match.
The midfielder injured his hamstring in the 5-0 win but Cherchesov said Dzagoev would train with the rest of the squad on Friday.
"It was a shame to lose such a player in the first game," he said. "He missed a training session the day before yesterday and today he is training. We'll see if I can allow him to play from the first minute. I am preparing him, that is all I can tell you."
A stern Cherchesov told reporters he was not getting carried away by the euphoria Russia's march to the last eight has created.
"I will tell you openly that as a coach I am trying not to watch TV and not read newspapers," he said. "I am concentrated on my job and I think it is the same for the players.
"This is a great step but let us look forward. The quarter-final is a different level. You say people are euphoric but we are not the people who should be euphoric, that is for you journalists.
"We Russians like extremes so let's not go to these extremes."
The winner of the tie will go to Moscow to face either England or Sweden, who also play on Saturday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil seek to temper World Cup hopes of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter