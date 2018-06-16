English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Says No to Nigerian Fans' Chicken Requests
Nigerian fans cheering on their national team in Saturday's World Cup match against Croatia will be missing an important item in their supporter's toolkit: chickens.
For Representation Only.
Moscow: Nigerian fans cheering on their national team in Saturday's World Cup match against Croatia will be missing an important item in their supporter's toolkit: chickens.
Live chickens are sometimes seen at soccer matches in Nigeria where fans paint them in the green and white colours of their national flag before holding them aloft and leading crowd chanting.
But officials in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, where Nigeria will take on Croatia on Saturday in their first outing at the World Cup, have said animals will not be allowed in the stadium.
Andrei Yermak, Kaliningrad's minister for culture and tourism, said that whilst there had been no official requests to do so, some Nigerian fans had asked if it would be possible to bring chickens to the match.
"It was explained to the fans that according to safety regulations, it is not permitted to enter the stadium with live animals," he said in written comments to Reuters on Friday.
Nigeria's soccer federation and the Nigerian embassy in Moscow were not immediately available for comment.
Russia's Interfax news agency had earlier quoted Yermak as saying local authorities would still help Nigerian fans get the most out of the tournament.
"We will of course advise them where to buy a chicken," Interfax cited him as saying. "We are ready to meet the most eccentric requests."
Also Watch
Live chickens are sometimes seen at soccer matches in Nigeria where fans paint them in the green and white colours of their national flag before holding them aloft and leading crowd chanting.
But officials in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, where Nigeria will take on Croatia on Saturday in their first outing at the World Cup, have said animals will not be allowed in the stadium.
Andrei Yermak, Kaliningrad's minister for culture and tourism, said that whilst there had been no official requests to do so, some Nigerian fans had asked if it would be possible to bring chickens to the match.
"It was explained to the fans that according to safety regulations, it is not permitted to enter the stadium with live animals," he said in written comments to Reuters on Friday.
Nigeria's soccer federation and the Nigerian embassy in Moscow were not immediately available for comment.
Russia's Interfax news agency had earlier quoted Yermak as saying local authorities would still help Nigerian fans get the most out of the tournament.
"We will of course advise them where to buy a chicken," Interfax cited him as saying. "We are ready to meet the most eccentric requests."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India