FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Stun Spain to Enter Quarters — Relive the Goals & Winning Moment

Russia captain Igor Akinfeev saved two penalties in a dramatic shootout as the World Cup hosts dumped title contenders Spain out in the last 16 following a 1-1 draw. Spain controlled the game as expected but struggled to create genuine chances, with Akinfeev sharp on the few occasions they did before saving from Koke and Iago Aspas to seal a 4-3 win on penalties.News18 Sports take a look at how the two goals were scored in the match and also the winning penalty save from Igor Akinfeev -((FIFA Image))It was Nacho, in for Dani Carvajal at right-back, who won the free-kick that led to Spain taking the lead as he was caught by Yury Zhirkov to the right of the penalty area. Asensio, who made two brief substitute appearances in the group stage, whipped in dangerously to the far post where the ball looped in off an unsighted Ignashevich as he tussled with Ramos.((FIFA Image))A deep corner was met by Dzyuba, whose header struck the outstretched arm of Pique, with referee Bjorn Kuipers contemplating his decision before pointing to the spot. Dzyuba calmly sent De Gea the wrong with his penalty to join Cheryshev on a team-leading three goals.((Reuters Image))There was high drama in the shootout for the 78,000 spectators at Luzhniki Stadium, with all four Russian penalty-takers keeping their cool and Akinfeev saving Aspas' spot kick with his foot to trigger wild celebrations. Aspas hit right in the center of the goal and while going towards his right, Akinfeev stopped the ball with his left foot to win the match for his team.