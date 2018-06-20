English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Thrash Egypt to Move Closer to Last 16 - Relive the Goals
The return of Mohamed Salah from injury couldn't prevent World Cup hosts Russia virtually sealing their place in the last 16 by beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday. An own goal by Egypt captain Ahmed Fathy opened the floodgates on a sodden night in Saint Petersburg before goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba furthered Russian hopes they can defy pre-tournament expectations with a deep run into the latter stages.
FIFA.com
The return of Mohamed Salah from injury couldn't prevent World Cup hosts Russia virtually sealing their place in the last 16 by beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday. An own goal by Egypt captain Ahmed Fathy opened the floodgates on a sodden night in Saint Petersburg before goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba furthered Russian hopes they can defy pre-tournament expectations with a deep run into the latter stages.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Russia - 1 Egypt - 0 (47th minute)
FIFA.com
Aleksandr Golovin's cross was punched out by Egyptian keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. Roman Zobnin low drive then was heading wide until Ahmed Fathi's outstretched leg turned the ball into his own net. It was the fifth own goal of the tournament so far. The record amount for a World Cup is six in 1998.
Russia - 2 Egypt - 0 (58th minute)
Reuters
Alexander Samedov pushed the ball out wide to Mario Fernandes who powered forward from deep to deliver a perfect pull-back into the path of Denis Cheryshev. Cheryshev then slotted home his third goal of the tournament.
Russia - 3 Egypt - 0 (61st minute)
FIFA.com
Three minutes later it was 3-0 as the towering 6ft 4in (1.96 metre) Dzyuba demonstrated quick feet to free himself inside the area before slotting low past a helpless Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Russia - 3 Egypt - 1 (73rd minute)
FIFA.com
Salah, who had not played since going off injured in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month, managed some consolation when he converted from the spot. The penalty came after a video assistant referee (VAR) ruling that he had been brought down by Zobnin inside the area after the referee had initially awarded a free kick.
Also Watch
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
Russia - 1 Egypt - 0 (47th minute)
FIFA.com
Aleksandr Golovin's cross was punched out by Egyptian keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. Roman Zobnin low drive then was heading wide until Ahmed Fathi's outstretched leg turned the ball into his own net. It was the fifth own goal of the tournament so far. The record amount for a World Cup is six in 1998.
Russia - 2 Egypt - 0 (58th minute)
Reuters
Alexander Samedov pushed the ball out wide to Mario Fernandes who powered forward from deep to deliver a perfect pull-back into the path of Denis Cheryshev. Cheryshev then slotted home his third goal of the tournament.
Russia - 3 Egypt - 0 (61st minute)
FIFA.com
Three minutes later it was 3-0 as the towering 6ft 4in (1.96 metre) Dzyuba demonstrated quick feet to free himself inside the area before slotting low past a helpless Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Russia - 3 Egypt - 1 (73rd minute)
FIFA.com
Salah, who had not played since going off injured in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month, managed some consolation when he converted from the spot. The penalty came after a video assistant referee (VAR) ruling that he had been brought down by Zobnin inside the area after the referee had initially awarded a free kick.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mohammed Jamjoon
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Milind Soman, Wife Ankita Konwar's Trip To Lisbon Will Give You Travel Goals, See Photos