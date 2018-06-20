GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Thrash Egypt to Move Closer to Last 16 - Relive the Goals

The return of Mohamed Salah from injury couldn't prevent World Cup hosts Russia virtually sealing their place in the last 16 by beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday. An own goal by Egypt captain Ahmed Fathy opened the floodgates on a sodden night in Saint Petersburg before goals from Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba furthered Russian hopes they can defy pre-tournament expectations with a deep run into the latter stages.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 20, 2018, 3:37 AM IST
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

Russia - 1 Egypt - 0 (47th minute)

FIFA.com FIFA.com

Aleksandr Golovin's cross was punched out by Egyptian keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. Roman Zobnin low drive then was heading wide until Ahmed Fathi's outstretched leg turned the ball into his own net. It was the fifth own goal of the tournament so far. The record amount for a World Cup is six in 1998.

Russia - 2 Egypt - 0 (58th minute)

Reuters Reuters

Alexander Samedov pushed the ball out wide to Mario Fernandes who powered forward from deep to deliver a perfect pull-back into the path of Denis Cheryshev. Cheryshev then slotted home his third goal of the tournament.

Russia - 3 Egypt - 0 (61st minute)

FIFA.com FIFA.com

Three minutes later it was 3-0 as the towering 6ft 4in (1.96 metre) Dzyuba demonstrated quick feet to free himself inside the area before slotting low past a helpless Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Russia - 3 Egypt - 1 (73rd minute)

FIFA.com FIFA.com

Salah, who had not played since going off injured in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month, managed some consolation when he converted from the spot. The penalty came after a video assistant referee (VAR) ruling that he had been brought down by Zobnin inside the area after the referee had initially awarded a free kick.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Mohammed Jamjoon
