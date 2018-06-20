GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia v Egypt: Russia Register Convincing 3-1 Win Over Egypt

News18.com | June 20, 2018, 1:23 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

19 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Saint Petersburg Stadium

Group Stage - Group A

RussiaRussia
20
3 - 1full time
EgyptEgypt
20
Latest Update: Two quick goals by Cheryshev and Dzyuba have almost confirmed Russia's progress into the next round. But Mo Salah scores a penalty and keeps Egypt's hopes alive.

Catch all the action from the Group A match between Russia and Egypt through News18Sports' live blog.
Read More
Jun 20, 2018 1:22 am (IST)

RUSSIA WIN: Russia beat Egypt 3-1 in Group A encounter and have almost enured a place in the next round.

Jun 20, 2018 1:17 am (IST)

We are into the final minute of the match and Russia will definitely progress to the next round. Egyptians have only themselves to blame for this performance. Salah looked rather ordinary on the day.

Jun 20, 2018 1:15 am (IST)

Egypt is peppering Russian defence with some crosses now. But the hosts have been rock solid inside their box. They are creating huge pressure on Egyptians by not letting Salah freely.

Jun 20, 2018 1:10 am (IST)

Russia could have had another goal here. Smolov runs a fair distance before giving a good cross to Golovin in the box. But he misses the possession of the ball without even making an attempt to the goalpost.

Jun 20, 2018 1:06 am (IST)

It was another close call for a penalty by the Egyptians. Mohsen tumbles on the ground after a challenge from Kutepov, but the penalty request is turned down.

Jun 20, 2018 1:00 am (IST)

PENALTY: MO Salah falls just inside the box and Egyptians have asked for a penalty. And the star player gets a goal finally, his first in World Cup finals.

Jun 20, 2018 12:57 am (IST)

Trezeguet had a chance here as he received a ball from Salah right at the edge of the box. But the former doesn't get enough power behind the ball. 

Jun 20, 2018 12:56 am (IST)
Jun 20, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

GOAL: And we have another goal here. Russia is on fire. This time round it's Dzyuba who scores for the hosts. The striker takes the ball from Kutepov inside the box, giving no chance to Egypt keeper to save that goal. This goal should take them in the next round.

Jun 20, 2018 12:47 am (IST)

GOAL: Russia take 2-0 lead and it's Cheryshev who has once again displayed his magic. He gets a great ball from the right flank and has no issues in converting the goal. 

Jun 20, 2018 12:45 am (IST)

CHANCE: Salah gets a good ball inside the box, but that is blocked well by the Russian defenders. Egypt gets a corner there but Salah fails to get a good touch there. This is an opportunity missed for Egypt.

Jun 20, 2018 12:41 am (IST)

Egypt are now trying to make the most of the half chances as well. Trezeguet fires a wild shot over the goalpost that reaps him no benefit. Egypt now need some of Salah's brilliance to make a comeback in this match.

Jun 20, 2018 12:40 am (IST)

STAT ATTACK: This was the fifth own goal at Russia 2018. The most ever recorded at a World Cup was the six in 1998. Can we get some more here?

Jun 20, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

GOAL: Russia has the lead here. This is a calamity for Egypt as skipper Fathi concedes an own goal. Zobnin fires a shot at goal but it took a huge deflection off Fathi. It's 1-0 in the 47th minute.

Jun 20, 2018 12:33 am (IST)

And second half of the match gets underway. Egypt's Trezeguet is down after his collision with a Russian player, while attempting a header. But he seems to be alright now. 

Jun 20, 2018 12:18 am (IST)

HALF-TIME: It's been that kind of game where none of the teams has come close to scoring. While Russia started out well, their performance took a dip. On the other hand, Mohamed Salah looked a lit out of sorts. They would want to correct that in the second half.

Jun 20, 2018 12:15 am (IST)

ATTEMPT: And finally Mohamed Salah gets into the action. He finds in a good position in the box, but a wayward kick that curls wide, sees him miss an opportunity. 

Jun 20, 2018 12:13 am (IST)

That could have been a chance for Russia as Cheryshev bends a good cross from the right flank. Unfortunately there is no one to take the ball inside the box. That could have been really close.

Jun 20, 2018 12:08 am (IST)

Till now Egypt has enjoyed a better possession of the ball at 54%. Russia's performance has come down considerably in the last few minutes, but the defence is not succumbing to the pressure.

Jun 20, 2018 12:04 am (IST)

There has been very little coming in terms of service for Salah which is surprising. But just as we say that, the cross from the right is flicked on towards Salah and the defender clears before anything else happens. 

Jun 20, 2018 12:02 am (IST)

Russia have certainly done their homework on Mo Salah. Defenders are engaging him aggressively, robbing him of any time or space. But even so he can still find chance to get on the ball. He's been trying to move it left to find Trzeguet who is looking very dangerous as a result of getting less attention from the Russian players.

Jun 20, 2018 12:01 am (IST)

Half an hour into the game and Russia still competing better than their opponents Egypt. The hosts are of course keeping a close eye on Salah, not that it is a a definitive way to keep him silent. He needs a moment to change the game. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:58 pm (IST)

While Salah is not the only outlet for Egypt in attack, he is rusty and taking time to settle in to the game which will make the Russians happy. He has had the fewest touches among the Egyptians so far in the game. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:57 pm (IST)

There is miscommunication in the Egyptian defense but the keeper Elshenawy finally gets the ball and gets his side rolling. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:56 pm (IST)

Salah being unselfish as ever with the passing around the box. There was space to shoot but he lays it up for Trezeguet who's shot is blocked by the Russians. Salah has not been that involved as yet, and Egypt will hope that changes soon. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:53 pm (IST)

At the other end, Russia are pinging in the crosses at will to the tall Dzyuba who scored in the first game with a header. Egypt are unable to contain the crosses and the hosts can smell a goal coming their way soon. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:52 pm (IST)

Trezeguet wins the ball in his half and plays Salah through in the centre of the park. But the defense with Ignashevich is well alert and are keeping a close eye on him. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:49 pm (IST)

Denis Cheryshev who scored a couple of goals on the opening day has an attempt from distance, it's just over the bar and Egypt can rebuild from the back. Almost 20 minutes in and Russia are completely dominating the ball and the game. They have been more precise in attack. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:46 pm (IST)

Good try by the Egyptians to break out and get a goal against the run of play as Trezeguet attempted a curler from the left. Inches wide for him. It is much better to see that from Egypt who have been under pressure from the Russians. 

Jun 19, 2018 11:45 pm (IST)

Egypt are starting to settle down now after a nervy start after 15 minutes. 

Load More
FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia v Egypt: Russia Register Convincing 3-1 Win Over Egypt
FIFA.com

World Cup hosts Russia face an Egypt side buoyed by the likely return of star man Mohamed Salah on Tuesday knowing a win will all but guarantee a place in the last 16. Liverpool wizard Salah missed his team's defeat to Uruguay on Friday as he struggles to recover from the shoulder injury sustained during last month's Champions League Final. Salah's shoulder has continued to cause him problems in Russia, and last weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session. However the 26-year-old is desperate to start in what is a must-win game on Tuesday for the Pharoahs, who are playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov was bullish ahead of the match in Saint Petersburg that his team can rein in the explosive striker.

"We know how to play against him," he said. "We are ready to stop Salah and we will." Russia got the 2018 World Cup off to the perfect start Thursday with a 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia, but are under no illusions that the seven-time African champions with Salah pose an altogether tougher test. "Egypt's game with Salah is different from the one they play without him," forward Alexei Miranchuk said. Salah, already a national hero after his 94th-minute penalty clinched a 2-1 win over Congo to send Egypt to their first World Cup since 1990, has been declared 100 percent fit by the team doctor. Without Salah, Egypt lacked bite in their 1-0 opening loss to Uruguay.

But if fully fit, the sight of Salah, who scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool, will strike fear into the Russians. Also on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane face off in a mouthwatering World Cup shootout between two of European football's most lethal forwards as Poland take on Senegal. Eighth-ranked Poland enter their Group H opener at Moscow's Spartak Stadium as favourites led by Bayern Munich's Lewandowski who netted 41 times in all competitions this season. After a disappointing showing at the Euros in France two years ago, the forward said he was entering the tournament in a different frame of mind from 2016. "I'm sure that training will be better now and that I'll be fresh and dynamic at the right time," he said. "I started preparing for the World Cup much earlier."

Tuesday's early game sees Colombia take on Japan in Saransk, four years after pounding the Asians 4-1 at the 2014 World Cup. The South Americans have their own injury concern in the form of Brazil top scorer James Rodriguez, with the Bayern midfielder nursing a calf strain. James, 26, netted six goals and created four assists to help Colombia qualify for Russia, while midfielder Wilmar Barrios is also battling to be fit. Japan's build up to Russia has been tumultuous, after coach Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked in April despite steering the team to the finals. Tuesday's round of fixtures will mean that all 32 teams in the tournament have now played at least once.

On Monday, England made hard work of a 2-1 win over Tunisia in Volgograd, relying on an injury-time Harry Kane header to spare their blushes. Captain Kane put the Three Lions ahead on 11 minutes from close range but Tunisia levelled through a first-half Ferjani Sassi penalty. "Credit to the lads, they kept going, kept going to the last second," Kane said after the final whistle. "I am absolutely buzzing, everyone on the staff is. It shows good character to get the job done." Third-ranked Belgium meanwhile beat World Cup newbies Panama 3-0, with Romelu Lukaku bagging a second-half brace in Sochi. Belgium laboured against the South Americans in the first half but opened their 2018 account with a stunning Dries Mertens volley. "That first goal was going to be essential," said Martinez. "It is almost a mental blow for one team and it gives you a lot of breathing space for your first game in the tournament," said coach Roberto Martinez.

Catch all the coverage from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on
https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/
FIFA World Cup Points Table - https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/points-table/
FIFA World Cup Schedule - https://www.news18.com/news/football/fifa-world-cup-2018-full-schedule-in-ist-date-time-table-and-venues-of-all-the-games-1745263.html

  • 19 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    NED vs SCO
    160/6
    20.0 overs
    		 161/3
    17.4 overs
    Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    SCO vs IRE
    185/4
    20.0 overs
    		 185/6
    20.0 overs
    Scotland tied with Ireland
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    IRE vs SCO
    205/5
    20.0 overs
    		 159/5
    20.0 overs
    Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    342/8
    50.0 overs
    		 304/10
    47.1 overs
    England beat Australia by 38 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 19 Jun, 2018 | Sri Lanka in West Indies
    SL vs WI
    253/10
    79.0 overs
    		 300/10
    100.3 overs
    West Indies drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard