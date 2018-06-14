FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia vs Saudi Arabia, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming

The World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday as years of preparations dogged by diplomatic scandals give way to a month of action on the field in football's global showpiece.Russia get the ball rolling against Saudi Arabia at the completely refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after an opening ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.The two teams are the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, with Russia recently slipping to 70th position as per the FIFA Rankings. Saudi Arabia are placed at the 67th position. Playing in their home conditions, surrounded by home fans, Russia will hope they can get off to a winning start in the tournament.Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The opening ceremony before the match will also take place at this stadium. FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 7:00 pm IST. Russia vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.