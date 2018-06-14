English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia vs Saudi Arabia, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming
Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The opening ceremony before the match will also take place at this stadium. FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Thursday.
Russia's Aleksandr Samedov (Image: FIFA)
The World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday as years of preparations dogged by diplomatic scandals give way to a month of action on the field in football's global showpiece.
Russia get the ball rolling against Saudi Arabia at the completely refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after an opening ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two teams are the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, with Russia recently slipping to 70th position as per the FIFA Rankings. Saudi Arabia are placed at the 67th position. Playing in their home conditions, surrounded by home fans, Russia will hope they can get off to a winning start in the tournament.
Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The opening ceremony before the match will also take place at this stadium. FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 7:00 pm IST. Russia vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
Also Watch
Russia get the ball rolling against Saudi Arabia at the completely refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after an opening ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The two teams are the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, with Russia recently slipping to 70th position as per the FIFA Rankings. Saudi Arabia are placed at the 67th position. Playing in their home conditions, surrounded by home fans, Russia will hope they can get off to a winning start in the tournament.
Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The opening ceremony before the match will also take place at this stadium. FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 7:00 pm IST. Russia vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics