FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia Stun Egypt - Relive the Goals
Saudi Arabia pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 win over Egypt as the two sides departed from the tournament on Monday, adding to the misery of Egypt's prolific striker Mohamed Salah and giving the Saudis their first victory at a World Cup since 1994.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Saudi Arabia's Osama Hawsawi. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia pulled off a last-gasp 2-1 win over Egypt as the two sides departed from the tournament on Monday, adding to the misery of Egypt's prolific striker Mohamed Salah and giving the Saudis their first victory at a World Cup since 1994.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals of the game:
Egypt - 1 Saudi Arabia - 0 (22nd minute)
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he raced on to Abdallah Said's long pass and kept his cool to lob Saudi goalkeeper Yasser Al-Mosailem. That was his second goal in the two games he has played in Russia. He should have had another goal almost immediately but missed when put clean through.
Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring their the first goal. (FIFA.com)
Egypt - 1 Saudi Arabia - 1 (45th minute)
The Egyptians were still clinging onto their lead when the Saudis were awarded a controversial second penalty deep into first-half stoppage time as Fahad appeared to pull the shirt of the covering Ali Gabr before going down in a heap. But after a VAR-induced review that took almost five minutes to complete, Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan decided to stick with his original decision. Salman Al-Faraj took responsibility for the spot kick and delivered.
Saudi Arabia's Salman Al-Faraj celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with team mates. (Reuters)
Egypt - 1 Saudi Arabia - 2 (95th minute)
Salem Al-Dawsari's angled strike in the 95th minute meant Saudi Arabia finished third in Group A, scoring their only goals in Russia and putting behind them an opening day 5-0 thrashing by the hosts.
Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia scores against Egypt in Group A encounter. (FIFA.com)
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
